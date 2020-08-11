Mortle Trucking relocating to Raymond from Muskego; building going up along I-94

The new location will serve the staff and customers better, Mortle said. Most of the Mortle Trucking staff comes from Racine and Kenosha counties. Currently, the trucking company employs 18 people, but in the winter the roster grows to about 35 or 40.

The new location will allow a shorter commute to work for drivers, Mortle said.

His 95 customers come from Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha, Milwaukee and Washington counties.

In addition, the new location right along the freeway will give the business good exposure, he said. Mortle drivers have easy access to the freeway for driving to a customer as well.

“(Raymond) seems to be more centrally located for us,” Mortle said.

With all the expansion and construction in Racine and Kenosha counties, Mortle said he would love for his business to be a part of those efforts.

“We really never had all our trucks and equipment over one roof,” Mortle said. “It’s going to be a much, much more efficient location.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.