Motion hearing delayed for former cop

An online motion hearing for a former Twin Lakes police officer set for Friday was delayed by nearly two months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dennis Linn, 49, faces three felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime and one misdemeanor charge of theft, also as a party to a crime.
Linn was charged last February after he was alleged to have taken prescription painkillers from a prescription drop-off program at the village police station.
Walworth County Assistant District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld, who was assigned as a special prosecutor, defense attorney Ted Kmiec and Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk all agreed about the importance of hearing motions in person.
Because of the pandemic, when that will exactly happen remains to be seen, Wilk said.
“I think it’s important that everybody be given a fair opportunity to present evidence to the court in a manner that is both available to the court and to the parties,” Wilk said. “... For 20 years, I was a trial attorney, so I believe it’s important to allow trial attorneys to try their cases in the manner they find it appropriate.”
Kmiec agreed.
“I’ve spoken with Mr. Wiedenfeld a couple times this week. We talked the case over, and I think we both agreed that this is something that’s going to require an in-person hearing,” he said.
The motion hearing was set for Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 1:30 p.m. — but could be changed to a status hearing depending on the situation.
Kenosha County remains in Phase 1 of the pandemic, Wilk said, which doesn’t allow for any in-person hearings or jury trials just yet.
“I can’t tell you if or when we will proceed from that to the point of having in-person hearings,” he said.
Linn, who was a member of the Twin Lakes Police Department since 2002, resigned after the charges were filed. His wife, Cheryl Linn, also faces drug charges in Walworth County after drugs taken from the drop-off program were found when a search warrant was served on the couple’s home and vehicles in Genoa City.
Cheryl Linn is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is due back in court July 23 for a 1:15 p.m. status hearing.
According to the criminal complaint against Dennis Linn, he had discussed with another officer that his wife was struggling with chronic pain after her doctor cut off her painkiller prescriptions.
