Motion hearing delayed for former cop

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An online motion hearing for a former Twin Lakes police officer set for Friday was delayed by nearly two months because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Dennis Linn, 49, faces three felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs as a party to a crime and one misdemeanor charge of theft, also as a party to a crime.

Linn was charged last February after he was alleged to have taken prescription painkillers from a prescription drop-off program at the village police station.

Walworth County Assistant District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld, who was assigned as a special prosecutor, defense attorney Ted Kmiec and Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge David Wilk all agreed about the importance of hearing motions in person.

Because of the pandemic, when that will exactly happen remains to be seen, Wilk said.

“I think it’s important that everybody be given a fair opportunity to present evidence to the court in a manner that is both available to the court and to the parties,” Wilk said. “... For 20 years, I was a trial attorney, so I believe it’s important to allow trial attorneys to try their cases in the manner they find it appropriate.”

Kmiec agreed.