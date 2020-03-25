You are the owner of this article.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck identified
Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck identified

 David Walter

UPDATE:

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police have identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in the 9200 block of Sheridan Road Wednesday night.

Mark T. Zawadzki, 31, of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., died at the scene of the accident that occurred at 7:31 p.m., according to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The accident remains under investigation.

The 68-year-old pickup truck driver from Pleasant Prairie was not injured. Neither was traveling with passengers.

According to a news release, initial responders found the rider unresponsive and seriously injured. Lifesaving measures were attempted; however, he did not survive.

Lt. Pete Jung said both were traveling southbound on Sheridan Road when the crash occurred, and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Village police investigators along with a Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction unit worked at the scene for 3 ½ hours, while the section of Sheridan Road from 91st Street to 92nd Place was closed to traffic.

Jung said it was not known whether speed or alcohol, among others things, were factors in the accident.

“That’s what they’re trying to determine,” he said.

Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

