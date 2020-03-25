Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck in the 9200 block of Sheridan Road Wednesday night.

The motorcycle rider, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene of the accident that occurred at 7:31 p.m., according to Lt. Pete Jung of the Pleasant Prairie Police Department. The man’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin. The 68-year-old pickup truck driver from Pleasant Prairie was not injured. Neither was traveling with passengers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

According to a news release, initial responders found the rider unresponsive and seriously injured. Lifesaving measures were attempted, however, he did not survive.

Jung said both were traveling southbound on Sheridan Road when the crash occurred and the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. Village police investigators along with a Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction unit worked at the scene for 3 ½ hours, while the section of Sheridan Road from 91st Street to 92nd Place was closed to traffic. He said it was not known whether speed or alcohol, among others things, were factors in the accident.

“That’s what they’re trying to determine,” he said.

Anyone with information on the accident is encouraged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.