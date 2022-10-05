NAACP Kenosha Branch announces award recipients, Freedom Fund Dinner event chairs

The NAACP Kenosha Branch has announced the recipients of two special awards ahead of the Freedom Fund Dinner scheduled for Nov. 4.

After a two-year hiatus, event organizers are preparing for a celebration by restoring the Brother John Wright Justice award and the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr. Excellence award.

The Arrington honor is given to an individual who has demonstrated an exceptional level of academic stewardship in their professional career and community leadership activities. The Wright award is given to an individual who lives an exemplary life fighting for Social Justice including civil rights, voting rights, and any form of discrimination.

In a release, the Kenosha NAACP said will recognize Zina Haywood, executive vice president and provost for Gateway Technical College, with the Rev. Olen Arrington, Jr. Excellence award for her "exemplary personal and professional commitment to creating pathways for women of color to pursue careers in education and to increase access and affordability for non-traditional students professional stewardship in Academics."

"Thank you very much for selecting me to receive the Rev. Olen Arrington Jr. Excellence award. I am truly honored and this is one of the most significant recognitions of my professional career," Haywood said. "I sincerely respect and appreciate the attention that the Kenosha Branch of the NAACP gives to academic and community leadership. To God be the glory for the things that he has done."

Tanya McLean, Executive Director and Founder of Leaders of Kenosha (LOK) will receive the Bro. John Wright Justice award for her commitment to not only improving the lives of Black people but "for taking on issues of injustice in our community and ensuring that all citizens are treated fairly."

McLean paid homage for her honor by acknowledging the Kimberle Williams Crenshaw quote,"It's not about supplication; it's about power. It's not about asking; it's about demanding. It's not about convincing those who are currently in power, it's about changing the very face of power itself.”

The NAACP Kenosha Branch also named Bryan Albrecht, President, Gateway Technical College, Terri Wruck, Manager of Charitable Giving at Snap On, and Tim Mahone, president of Mahone Strategies as 2022 Freedom Fund Event co-chairs

“The NAACP Freedom Fund dinner has a proud tradition of bringing the Kenosha area business and community stakeholders together to make a difference," said Wruck, Freedom Fund event chair. "Zina Haywood and Tanya McLean are true social justice champions who have effected change and advanced the cause of civil and human rights across Southeastern Wisconsin.”

The event will be held at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Student Ballroom beginning with a reception at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. The theme for the fundraiser is "This is Power."

The Freedom Fund Dinner is an established tradition for NAACP Branches across the country to raise funds and create pathways to effect change while advancing the cause of civil and human rights in America.

"The return of the Freedom Fund dinner is a historic reminder of Kenosha's commitment to eliminating social injustices while creating more equitable opportunities for everyone in our community," said Freedom Fund Co-chair Tim Mahone. "Both Zina and Tanya are proven examples of how-to leadership creates meaningful change"

The event provides an opportunity to bring together emerging leaders and community stakeholders to end discrimination, embrace diversity and ensure greater opportunity for all people.

“The Freedom Fund Dinner is our opportunity to celebrate unity within our community. Our honorees exemplify how a single person holds power to change the world,” said Freedom Fund Event Co-Chair Bryan Albrecht.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event is Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. He is the first African American to serve as the county's top official, and, at age 33, also the youngest. He previously represented Milwaukee as a member of the Wisconsin State Assembly, serving from January 2017 until June 2020.

To purchase tickets to the Freedom Fund dinner visit https://KenoshaFreedomFund.eventbrite.com.

For additional tickets, sponsorship and ad information contact NAACP President Anthony Davis at anthonydanetta1@att.net. Individual adult tickets are $75 (NAACP membership included), senior adults and youth (under 18 years of age) are $30 (NAACP membership not included).

For more information contact the branch by email at anthonydanetta1@att.net or kenoshanaacp@yahoo.com or by phone 262-374-0888.