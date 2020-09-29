National Guard conducting free COVID-19 testing

The Wisconsin National Guard will offer free testing over four days beginning Friday in response to the recent uptick in COVID-19 positive tests in Kenosha County.
"This is our first National Guard testing opportunity in Kenosha County since early August, and it comes at a good time — with schools now in session and an unfortunate, recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in our county and state," Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit said.
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 2 and 3, and Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 5 and 6, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. No appointment is necessary and participants do not need to have symptoms to be tested.
The testing is open to all Wisconsin residents ages 5 and older. Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with results expected within seven days. Online pre-registration is recommended at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
"I encourage people to take advantage of this, and to also remember to get the seasonal flu vaccine," Freiheit said. "Protecting ourselves against the 'regular' flu will help allow our hospitals and health care professionals to focus on caring for COVID-19 patients."
Freiheit said local businesses are welcome to send their employees through the testing site, and entire families can come and get tested at the same time.
Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.
The additional testing option was announced as the number of positive COVID-19 positive cases statewide Tuesday grew to 119,955, an increase of 2,367 from Monday. There were 17 additional deaths statewide during that 24-hour period.
"Right now it's not slowing down, it's picking up speed," Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday. "We have got to put the brakes on this pandemic.
"We have people dying here. That's not a hoax."
Evers urged people to not only wear masks but to avoid crowds and stay home when possible. He also asked communities to hold virtual rather than live events and for people to limit gatherings in their homes, skip play dates and, if dining out, choose outdoor seating or curb-side pickup.
"Folks, it isn't safe," Evers said. "This virus is real and it's devastating our communities. If we're going to get this virus under control, then wearing a mask is the absolute least we need you to do. No party, no bar, no gathering is worth it."
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the state will receive approximately two million rapid antigen tests.
State Department of Health Secretary Designee Andrea Palm said the antigen tests are "a new tool in the toolbox" and the state will work "to make sure it is used in the most effective way."
As of Tuesday, Kenosha Unified, Bristol School, Wilmot Union High School and Trevor-Wilmot School have either completely or partially moved to virtual learning as a result of positive tests within their respective school communities. Both the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and Carthage College have also reported positive cases and quarantines.
According to data available on the county COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of positive cases in Kenosha County has grown by 291 since Sept. 22, an average of 36.4 cases per day.
The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha County as of Tuesday was 3,523.
The county COVID-19 dashboard also tracks the symptoms people are experiencing, if any. Shortness of breath, one of the symptoms initially reported as a main symptom of COVID-19, is the symptom least reported by those from Kenosha County who have tested positive.
According to the data as of Tuesday, COVID-19 patients have reported the following symptoms:
- Cough – 44 percent.
- Headache – 35 percent.
- Fever – 33 percent.
- Loss of taste – 27 percent.
- Loss of smell – 26 percent.
- Sore throat – 21 percent.
- Chills – 20 percent.
- Shortness of breath – 17 percent.
- Asymptomatic – 22 percent.
Other testing opportunities remain available in and around Kenosha County, although most or all sites require an appointment. A frequently updated list of sites is available at www.kenoshacounty.org/2058/COVID-19-Testing-Locations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.