National Guard conducting free COVID-19 testing

Those who are tested should remain quarantined at home until test results are returned if they have been in close contact with a COVID-19-positive individual.

The additional testing option was announced as the number of positive COVID-19 positive cases statewide Tuesday grew to 119,955, an increase of 2,367 from Monday. There were 17 additional deaths statewide during that 24-hour period.

"Right now it's not slowing down, it's picking up speed," Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday. "We have got to put the brakes on this pandemic.

"We have people dying here. That's not a hoax."

Evers urged people to not only wear masks but to avoid crowds and stay home when possible. He also asked communities to hold virtual rather than live events and for people to limit gatherings in their homes, skip play dates and, if dining out, choose outdoor seating or curb-side pickup.

"Folks, it isn't safe," Evers said. "This virus is real and it's devastating our communities. If we're going to get this virus under control, then wearing a mask is the absolute least we need you to do. No party, no bar, no gathering is worth it."

President Donald Trump announced Tuesday the state will receive approximately two million rapid antigen tests.