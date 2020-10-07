 Skip to main content
National Guard COVID-19 testing will continue weekly east, west of I-94
National Guard offers free COVID-19 testing

Vehicles make their way through the process during free COVID-19 testing Monday morning at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. The National Guard will conduct weekly COVID-19 testing at locations east and west of I-94 through Dec. 7, the Kenosha County Health Department announced Tuesday.

 KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY DAN TRUTTSCHEL

The National Guard will conduct weekly COVID-19 testing at locations east and west of I-94 through Dec. 7, the Kenosha County Health Department announced Tuesday.

The free, drive-through testing will be available:

  • ​At the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, Oct. 12 (last Monday will be Dec. 7).
  • At the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. (Highway 50) in Bristol, on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Friday, Oct. 16, with the exception of the Friday after Thanksgiving (last Friday will be Dec. 4).

The National Guard conducted 1,857 tests during a four-day mission Friday and Saturday of last week and Monday and Tuesday of this week.

