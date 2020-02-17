Roll Call: Follow House votes on Puerto Rico aid, federal wilderness lands and other issues

APPEALS COURT JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Andrew Lynn Brasher to serve as a judge on the U.S. Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Brasher has been a U.S. district court judge in Alabama since May 2019; previously, he was Alabama’s solicitor general from 2014 to 2019, and a private practice lawyer in Birmingham. A supporter, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., said: “I have the utmost regard for his vast legal ability and his commitment to the rule of law, and I believe he is well suited for this respected position.” An opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said that in his time as Alabama’s solicitor general, Brasher “worked on controversial efforts to restrict voting rights, limit reproductive rights, and undermine gun safety laws.” The vote, on Feb. 11, was 52 yeas to 43 nays.