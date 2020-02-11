Roll Call: Follow votes in Congress, including Senate impeachment trial votes

YEAS: Steil R-WI (1st)

POSTAL SERVICE HEALTH BENEFITS: The House has passed the USPS Fairness Act (H.R. 2382), sponsored by Rep. Peter A. DeFazio, D-Ore., to repeal a requirement for the U.S. Postal Service to prefund health benefits for its retired employees. DeFazio said repealing the extraordinary and unique financial burden “will help relieve pressure on the Postal Service and on rates. And I think there are a lot of Americans who would like not to see the postal rates keep going up.” A bill opponent, Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said its “elimination of the prefunding requirement without instituting any reforms to tackle its fiscal status” would mean failing to resolve the Postal Service’s retiree health benefits funding problem. The vote, on Feb. 5, was 309 yeas to 106 nays.

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)

SPEAKER PELOSI RESOLUTION: The House has tabled a resolution (H. Res. 832), sponsored by Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, that would have disapproved of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tearing up a copy of President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening, as it was ending. The vote to table, on Feb. 6, was 224 yeas to 193 nays.

NAYS: Steil R-WI (1st)