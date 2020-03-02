Roll Call: Follow votes of Steil, Baldwin, Johnson

SENATE VOTES

VIRGIN ISLANDS JUDGE: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Robert Anthony Molloy to serve as a judge on the U.S. district court for the Virgin Islands. Molloy has been a superior court judge for the Virgin Islands since 2013. The vote, on Feb. 25, was unanimous with 97 yeas.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI, Baldwin D-WI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

LATE-TERM ABORTIONS: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act (S. 3275), sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. The bill would have established criminal penalties for doctors that perform or attempt to perform an abortion of a fetus that is 20 weeks old or older, with exceptions for the life of the mother and pregnancies that result from rape or incest. Graham said: "Medical science has determined that a child at 20 weeks is capable of feeling excruciating pain." An opponent, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., said: "Women's reproductive health decisions should be left to women and their healthcare providers." The vote, on Feb. 25, was 53 yeas to 44 nays, with a three-fifths majority required to end debate.

YEAS: Johnson R-WI

NAYS: Baldwin D-WI