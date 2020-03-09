Roll call: House, Senate vote on coronavirus response, other issues

The House also passed a resolution (H. Res. 230), expressing the sense of the House that the United States condemns all forms of violence against children globally and recognizes the harmful impacts of violence against children; and the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act (S. 1822), to require the Federal Communications Commission to issue rules relating to the collection of data with respect to the availability of broadband services.

CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE: The Senate has passed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act (H.R. 6074), sponsored by Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y. The bill would provide $8.3 billion of emergency supplemental spending in fiscal 2020 to handle the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. A supporter, Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., said the funding would pay for coronavirus diagnostic tests that identify the illness and help prevent its spread. The vote, on March 5, was 96 yeas to 1 nay.

Along with this week’s roll call votes, the Senate also passed: the Secure Federal Leases from Espionage and Suspicious Entanglements Act (S. 1869), to require the disclosure of ownership of high-security space leased to accommodate a federal agency; the Improving FHA Support for Small Dollar Mortgages Act (H.R. 5931), to require a review of the effects of FHA mortgage insurance policies, practices, and products on small-dollar mortgage lending; the Yes In My Backyard Act (H.R. 4351), to require certain grantees under title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 to submit a plan to track discriminatory land use policies; and the Secure 5G and Beyond Act (S. 893), to require the president to develop a strategy to ensure the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems and infrastructure in the United States and to assist allies and strategic partners in maximizing the security of next generation mobile telecommunications systems, infrastructure, and software.