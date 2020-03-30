Roll Call: Sens. Johnson, Baldwin split on virus spending, unemployment votes

SENATE VOTES

CORONAVIRUS SPENDING DEBATE: The Senate has rejected a cloture motion to end debate on the motion to consider the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (H.R. 748), sponsored by Rep. Joe Courtney, D-Conn. A supporter, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., said: "We are in a rapidly changing environment with each passing day that requires this immediate and substantial action." An opponent, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the bill "includes a large corporate bailout with no protections for workers and virtually no oversight. Also, very troubling in the bill are significant shortfalls of money that our hospitals, states, cities, and medical workers desperately needed." The vote, on March 22, was 47 yeas to 47 nays, with a three-fifths majority required to end debate.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS: The Senate has rejected an amendment sponsored by Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (H.R. 748), that would have capped unemployment benefits provided by the bill at the level of wages that were received by a given unemployed individual before losing his or her job. Sasse said the provision was needed to avoid "a perverse incentive for men and women who are sidelined to then not leave the sidelines to come back to work" because their benefits exceed what they had been earning. An amendment opponent, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the higher level of benefits would help ensure that unemployed families "can keep their homes, pay their utility bills, put food on the table, and put the money back into the economy." The vote, on March 25, was 48 yeas to 48 nays.