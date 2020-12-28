Trump's signature buys time on evictions

President Donald Trump's signature late Sunday night on a $2.3 trillion coronavirus relief and government funding bill will buy renters in danger of eviction a little bit more time.

The national eviction moratorium that was scheduled to end Friday now will run until Jan. 31. Included in that relief package is $25 billion in rental assistance for those who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

Congress approved the legislation last Monday, but it didn't become official until Trump signed it. The plan, which received sweeping approval from both the House and the Senate, quickly was rejected by the president, who demanded a $2,000 direct payment to individuals instead of the $600 that was approved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The newly signed legislation includes $900 billion in COVID-related relief.

Tracy Krisor, who formerly ran First Step in Kenosha, said in an article in Monday's Kenosha News that she was concerned about the possibility of the eviction moratorium ending this week.

"We have elderly people out there, we have children out there right now who are sleeping in cars that are homeless," Krisor said. "This is getting serious. With COVID, homelessness is growing at an even (higher) rate.

"People aren't able to work. Their unemployment hasn't come through yet. It's going to be devastating. I think we need to seriously look at this right now, pull ourselves together and work hand-in-hand to help people."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0