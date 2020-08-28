Watch Now: Look back at this week's shootings, protests and aftermath in Kenosha

The police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake — which left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone video — sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, Wis., making it the latest focal point in a reckoning over policing and racial injustice that has gripped the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Until the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha had been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that were seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago after the death of George Floyd. About 11% of Kenosha’s 99,000 residents are Black.
Here's a look back at the week.
Sunday: Blake, 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha as he pulled away from an officer and leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated.
Monday: Protests flared Sunday night and on Monday night, rioters and looters took to the streets of Kenosha, setting fires while vandalizing and stealing from multiple businesses throughout the area.
Tuesday: On the third night of protests, Kyle Rittenhouse, a white teen who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle, was caught on cellphone video as he walked Kenosha’s streets with other armed civilians, saying he was protecting businesses from vandalism. Prosecutors have accused him of killing two men who tried to disarm him and wounding a third. His lawyers have argued he was acting in self-defense.
Wednesday and Thursday: Protests in Kenosha continued, but largely without further violence and lessening property damage.
Meanwhile, the national repercussions grew: Professional sports teams canceled games as players frustrated by racial injustice said they would not play. Republican National Convention speakers cited Kenosha in speeches calling for a return to law and order.
Friday: As the weekend arrived, a judge delayed for a month Rittenhouse's potential extradition to Kenosha County, where he faces a murder charge and several other counts. Meanwhile, the city assesses the scope of damage earlier in the week to the Uptown district of Kenosha.
Kenosha is likely to remain in the national spotlight as the latest flashpoint in a larger discussion about racism and police brutality in the U.S. Across the country, police faced new pressures for reform.
And Kenosha's residents and leaders say the incident has laid bare racial tensions in a city once sought out as a relative haven from the segregation and crime of Milwaukee to the north and Chicago to the south.
Up next: The Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session Monday to discuss police reform in wake of Blake's shooting.
