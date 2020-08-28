Watch Now: Look back at this week's shootings, protests and aftermath in Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake — which left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone video — sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, Wis., making it the latest focal point in a reckoning over policing and racial injustice that has gripped the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Until the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Kenosha had been largely untouched by the level of demonstrations that were seen in nearby Milwaukee and Chicago after the death of George Floyd. About 11% of Kenosha’s 99,000 residents are Black.

Here's a look back at the week.

Sunday: Blake, 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back seven times Sunday by a police officer in Kenosha as he pulled away from an officer and leaned into his SUV, in which three of his children were seated.

Monday: Protests flared Sunday night and on Monday night, rioters and looters took to the streets of Kenosha, setting fires while vandalizing and stealing from multiple businesses throughout the area.