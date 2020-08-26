Wisconsin police shooting reignites protests

Police fired tear gas for a third night Tuesday to disperse protesters who had gathered outside Kenosha's courthouse after Jacob Blake, a Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, was said to be paralyzed.
It would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his family's attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.
Protesters shook a protective fence and threw water bottles and fireworks at officers lined up behind it.Police then used armored vehicles and officers with shields pushed back the crowd when protesters ignored warnings to leave a nearby park, many lingering for hours after the city's 8 p.m. curfew.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had called for calm Tuesday, while also declaring a state of emergency under which he doubled the National Guard deployment in Kenosha from 125 to 250. The night before crowds destroyed dozens of buildings and set more than 30 fires in the city's downtown.
Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, said the damage in Kenosha does not reflect what her family wants and that, if her son could see it, he would be "very unpleased."
The shooting of Blake on Sunday in Kenosha — apparently in the back while three of his children looked on — was captured on cellphone video and ignited new protests over racial injustice in several cities, some of which devolved into destruction and clashes between police and protesters like those seen for a third night in Wisconsin. It came just three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.
"They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn't matter," said Blake's father, who is also named Jacob Blake and who spoke to reporters alongside other family members and lawyers Tuesday afternoon. "But my son matters. He's a human being and he matters."
"It's going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again," Crump said.
The legal team plans to file a civil lawsuit against the police department over the shooting. Police have said little about what happened, other than that they were responding to a domestic dispute. The officers involved have not been named. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating.
Jacob Blake's father told the Chicago Sun-Times that his son now has “eight holes” in his body and is paralyzed from the waist down, though doctors don't know if the paralysis will be permanent.
While some say excessive force was used by law enforcement in Kenosha on Monday night during protests following the shooting of Jacob Blake, others say the government needs to be tougher on those who damaged property, destroyed businesses and threatened officers, particularly as protests are expected to continue throughout this week.
