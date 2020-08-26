Wisconsin police shooting reignites protests

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police fired tear gas for a third night Tuesday to disperse protesters who had gathered outside Kenosha's courthouse after Jacob Blake, a Black man shot multiple times by police in Wisconsin, was said to be paralyzed.

It would "take a miracle" for him to walk again, his family's attorney said Tuesday, while calling for the officer who opened fire to be arrested and others involved to lose their jobs.

Latest updates from Kenosha:

Protesters shook a protective fence and threw water bottles and fireworks at officers lined up behind it.Police then used armored vehicles and officers with shields pushed back the crowd when protesters ignored warnings to leave a nearby park, many lingering for hours after the city's 8 p.m. curfew.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had called for calm Tuesday, while also declaring a state of emergency under which he doubled the National Guard deployment in Kenosha from 125 to 250. The night before crowds destroyed dozens of buildings and set more than 30 fires in the city's downtown.

Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, said the damage in Kenosha does not reflect what her family wants and that, if her son could see it, he would be "very unpleased."