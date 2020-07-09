You are the owner of this article.
New city-wide trash, recycling begins Aug. 24; early rollout next week
The new automated waste and recycling collection program will begin citywide during the week of Aug. 24, with some residents participating in the program’s early rollout next week.

Residents in the early-use program will be notified by mail, city officials said.

Among the benefits of the new system are an improved recycling process and better worker safety. Residents no longer need to buy waste receptacles — one trash and one recycling cart for automated collection are provided by the city at no additional cost.

The new system also eliminates manual labor through the use of an automated waste truck with an attached robotic arm that will pick up the carts to empty trash and recycling.

Residents can fill their separate carts with trash and non-bagged loose recyclables, store them away and roll them out on their specific pickup day. If the carts do not need to be emptied, people may keep them off the curb until the next collection.

According to officials, only the carts provided by the city must be used. Tan carts are designated for trash, which must be bagged. Blue carts are designated for recycling, which must be loose and not in bags.

Any trash and/or recyclables left outside the carts will not be collected.

Residential waste collection days will remain the same, along with A/B recycling collection weeks. Arrangements for collection from older adults and disabled residents will remain the same. Carts must be placed at the end of the driveway by 6 a.m. on collection days.

Residents will receive an informational guide when their carts are delivered. For more information on the automated waste collection system, visit https://www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/automated-waste-collection.

If you have questions, call 262-358-6511 or email waste@kenosha.org.

