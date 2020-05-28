New COVID-19 testing sites open, planned

“We know that more testing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health. “With our ability to secure more testing supplies, we’re pleased to offer a convenient way for more people to get tested.”

It is one of seven new testing sites opened this week across the state.

“We care deeply about the communities we serve and we are committed to ensuring access to testing, including for our communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID,” Skogsbergh said.

After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result. Patients will be directed to download the LiveWell app or access the MyAdvocateAurora portal to access their results.

Tests are being processed by the state lab and results will be available in 4-7 days.

CVS Health

A drive-through, self-swab testing site is open at CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.