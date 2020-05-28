New COVID-19 testing sites open, planned

Two new public COVID-19 testing sites have opened in Kenosha County, and the National Guard will open another site next week.
Advocate Aurora Health and CVS Health announced the opening of testing sites in Kenosha this week. Advanced registration is required for testing in both locations.
Kenosha County Health Officer Jen Freiheit said a community testing site at Westosha Central High School will open with the help of the National Guard.
“Our testing strategy in Kenosha County has really picked up,” Freiheit said. “It is helping us to meet our original testing goal.”
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kenosha County had reached 1,153, an increase of 54 cases in a 24-hour period.
One new death, that of a 58-year-old woman, was reported Friday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County to 27.
Statewide, the number of positive cases increased by 733, for a total of 17,707. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 47 statewide, for a total of 2,499. The number of deaths increased by 18, for a total of 568. The number of negative tests increased to 12,869, for a total of 233,588 negative tests.
Freiheit said COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered in a variety of settings.
“We need to keep the community-based testing strategy alive until a vaccine is available,” Freiheit said.
First testing site west of I-94
The free, no-appointment-needed drive-through site at Wetosha Central, 24617 75th St. (Highway 50), will be the first to be located west of I-94 in Kenosha County.
Testing there will be open not only to Kenosha residents, but also to those who live outside the county or the state and work here.
It is also open to anyone age 5 and older. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The testing site will operate from June 1-6, Freiheit said. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. June 1-4 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5 and 6.
Advocate Aurora
The Advocate Aurora Health COVID-19 testing site is located at the Aurora Medical Center Kenosha, 10400 75th St.
It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to anyone in the community who is experiencing at least one COVID symptom.
All patients must be pre-registered and can do so by either calling 1-877-819-5034 or visiting aah.org/testing.
The test comes with no out-of-pocket cost to the patient, as Advocate Aurora will either bill a patient’s insurance or absorb the cost of the test for patients who do not have insurance.
“We know that more testing is key to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health. “With our ability to secure more testing supplies, we’re pleased to offer a convenient way for more people to get tested.”
It is one of seven new testing sites opened this week across the state.
“We care deeply about the communities we serve and we are committed to ensuring access to testing, including for our communities who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID,” Skogsbergh said.
After being tested, patients will be asked to quarantine at home until they get a result. Patients will be directed to download the LiveWell app or access the MyAdvocateAurora portal to access their results.
Tests are being processed by the state lab and results will be available in 4-7 days.
CVS Health
A drive-through, self-swab testing site is open at CVS Pharmacy, 3710 57th Avenue, available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.
Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.
Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions. A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.
“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO of CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”
Once the patient has completed the self-swab, the patient will deposit the sample in a specifically designated, secure container outside the store.
Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing, and the results will be available in approximately three days.
