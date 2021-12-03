New judge assigned in fentanyl case

A new judge will preside over the case against a 39-year-old Kenosha man who was charged earlier this week after a search warrant uncovered a sizeable amount of heroin and fentanyl at his residence.

Jermaine D. White, of the 6000 block of 39th Avenue, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of THC, along with a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

White’s defense attorney, Mark Richards, made the request for a new judge, which was granted by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating.

The case was assigned to Racine County Judge Robert Repischak. White, who remains free on a $7,500 cash bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

White’s next hearing will be set by at a future date.

If convicted of all counts, White faces a possible maximum prison term of 18 years and a total fine of $85,000.

According to the original criminal complaint, Kenosha Police conducted the search warrant at the defendant’s residence, and inside a middle kitchen cabinet, they found a plastic bag that contained a grayish powder, and in a right kitchen cabinet, they located three plastic bags, also with a grayish powder. Police believed the substance was heroin that contained fentanyl.

Within the kitchen, officers also found a digital scale and a bag of lactose that is a common cutting agent that is mixed with fentanyl for street sale purposes, the complaint states.

Police also found two jars and a black pouch on a couch that contained marijuana, along with a .45 caliber pistol in the defendant’s bedroom. Additional marijuana and a yellowish wax-like substance also were seized from the bedroom.

Located in the basement were three larger food grinders that were caked with a grayish substance similar to what was found in the kitchen cabinets, along with a money counter. Police also seized $250 from the defendant.

The complaint states the gray bag of powder found weighed 46.4 grams, with the other bags weighing 32.6, 62.3 and 39.3 grams, respectively, the complaint states. Each bag tested positive for fentanyl.

A total of more than 50 grams of marijuana was taken from the residence.

Court records show the defendant has a previous felony conviction in 2008 for manufacturing/delivering THC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.