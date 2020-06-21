New program for adults with special needs works to open amid COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Matthias Academy, a new nonprofit enrichment program for adults with mild to severe disabilities on the grounds of St. Benedict’s Abbey in Bristol, is preparing to open as scheduled Sept. 1.

The staff, eager to welcome the first-year students, is working on renovations and awaiting guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on how to proceed as a result of the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We are doing everything on our end to meet our goal of opening September 1,” director Liz Pumala wrote in an update to students Thursday. “While we will be ready on our end, the final decision on our opening date is somewhat out of our control. We continue to face the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pumala said the academy, at 12603 224th Ave., will need state Department of Health Services approval to officially open and begin programming.

“The health and safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance,” Pumala said. “The size of our building allows for each student and staff member to have plenty of room for social distancing.”