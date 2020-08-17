New trail system, restoration to begin at Gitzlaff Park in Somers

SOMERS — The restoration of Gitzlaff Park, a 24-acre property donated to the village of Somers by Larry Gitzlaff in 2007, is scheduled to start this fall in cooperation with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN).
Planned improvements will reduce flooding, curb erosion and mitigate pollutants to the Somers branch. The project will also add a trail system open to the public, boost pollinator and vegetation diversity and improve the native oak savanna habitat at the park, located on the north side of the Somers branch of the Pike River.
“We are focused on improving water quality and increasing water retention,” Somers Village President George Stoner said. “The village is happy that we can partner with Root-Pike WIN on projects like this to achieve mutual goals that, in the end, benefit us all.”
Root-Pike WIN secured $125,000 in grants from the Fund for Lake Michigan and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to fully fund the project’s design and construction. No village funds are being used for the design, construction or short-term maintenance of this project.
“The best part about our work is that it is never an ‘either, or,’” Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN, said. “We can reduce flooding and erosion along the Somers branch while simultaneously creating a unique new natural area for residents to enjoy.”
Giordano said the project comes at a time when there is increased interest in the outdoors by the public.
“People are rediscovering our wide-open natural spaces due to COVID-19, and this location will add to the opportunities to get out while safely distancing,” Giordano said. “The village of Somers understands that building the resiliency of our rivers also strengthens the village’s brand.”
Somers Village Administrator Jason Peters said this “a first step, in many, in creating a better environment for Somers and Lake Michigan stakeholders.”
Wetland scrapes and plantings will start this fall and undergo three years of maintenance. After three years of invasive species mitigation, the area should be self-sustaining.
The south side of the park is being considered for other passive and active recreational amenities.
The Gitzlaff family has been a prominent provider of agricultural products in the Somers community for many generations.