New trail system, restoration to begin at Gitzlaff Park in Somers

SOMERS — The restoration of Gitzlaff Park, a 24-acre property donated to the village of Somers by Larry Gitzlaff in 2007, is scheduled to start this fall in cooperation with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network (WIN).

Planned improvements will reduce flooding, curb erosion and mitigate pollutants to the Somers branch. The project will also add a trail system open to the public, boost pollinator and vegetation diversity and improve the native oak savanna habitat at the park, located on the north side of the Somers branch of the Pike River.

“We are focused on improving water quality and increasing water retention,” Somers Village President George Stoner said. “The village is happy that we can partner with Root-Pike WIN on projects like this to achieve mutual goals that, in the end, benefit us all.”

Root-Pike WIN secured $125,000 in grants from the Fund for Lake Michigan and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to fully fund the project’s design and construction. No village funds are being used for the design, construction or short-term maintenance of this project.