New turf installed at Indian Trail's Jaskwhich Stadium after 14-plus years

as Stadium at 6800 60th St. has received a facelift with new synthetic turf installed over the past month.

The original turf was installed at Indian Trail High School and Academy following the approval of a 2008 referendum.

The upgrade, which cost just under $475,000, was originally slated as a summer project, was pushed back due to supply chain complications, according to Kenosha Unified School District Director of Facilities Patrick Finnemore.

"Contractors were hired and the turf ordered back in early spring and everything was scheduled and set to go," Finnemore said. "Unfortunately, the plant in Georgia that makes the fibers had equipment problem and production of the fibers was shut down for several weeks. That impacted how quickly the turf could be manufactured after the fibers were received by the manufacturer."

Because the delivery of the turf was delayed until the second week of September, and required a three-week installation period, it was decided to delay the installation until after the fall athletics concluded.

The replacement of the turf was a long time coming.

"The standard life expectancy of a synthetic turf field is eight years, but with proper care and maintenance fields generally last 10-12 years," Finnemore said. "The field at Jaskwhich was 14-1/2 years old, and more than ready for replacement."

"Prior to the construction of the Bradford High School Stadium, and during the reconstruction of Ameche Field at Tremper High School, Jaskwhich was often the only field being used by the Kenosha Unified high schools. It was also used by private schools in Kenosha, so the amount of use in those 14-plus years has been extensive," he said.

The updated turf at Jaskwhich Stadium is a taller pile height, the measure of grass fibers that stick up through the rubber pellets at its base.

"The new field, which is the Turf Nation S5 product, has a finished pile height of 2.5 inches instead of the 2.0 or 2.25 inches that fields have always been in the past," Finnemore said. "That will extend the life of the field. The turf density is also much greater which improves the overall look and feel of the field and will reduce the chance of tears, which also extends the life (of the field)."

First on the turf

On Wednesday night, members of the Indian Trail girls soccer team were the first to use the new field.

"Last night, girls soccer broke it in with open field time," said Indian Trail Athletic Director Nick Myers.

Myers said the new turf can be used in any weather condition without risking damage to it.

"A lot of athletes were excited to see the old turf ripped up and new turf put in," Myers said. "It's exciting to have a refreshed look and we're excited to use it."