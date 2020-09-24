New Unified charts track COVID-19 cases for in-person, virtual learning

According to Tanya Ruder, the district’s spokesperson, the dashboard charts were developed over the last week and posted this week to inform the public. Ruder said the district has fielded many calls over the last several days by people concerned about the virus and its effect on schools.

“We've been working on this for about a week as a vehicle to keep our community updated about the impact of COVID-19 on our schools,” she said. “This is being provided in an effort to be transparent with our families, staff and general community.”

Individuals with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are being required to observe protocols for quarantining, she said.

The district has sent general letters to families of students in which someone at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. It advises they may receive a second letter if tracing determines that they have had close contact with the individual who tested positive.

Those who receive a close contact letter are informed of the date of exposure, start date of their 14 day self-quarantine period, end date of the self-quarantine period, and the return to school date, according to Ruder. The letter also informs families of the necessity for class-wide quarantine and shift to virtual learning until the quarantine period is over.