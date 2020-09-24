New Unified charts track COVID-19 cases for in-person, virtual learning

Five new cases of COVID-19 in Kenosha Unified schools have been confirmed this week as of Thursday.
These include an elementary, two middle schools and two high schools where students and staff are participating with in-person learning and instruction, according to a newly posted chart developed by the district.
The new cases were at Strange Elementary, Washington and Lincoln middle schools, Indian Trail High School and Academy and Tremper High School.
Last week, the district had eight confirmed cases, including three at Indian Trail, one at Tremper and one at LakeView Technology Academy. Individual confirmed cases were also recorded at Grevenow and Prairie Lane elementaries and at Bullen Middle School, according to the chart.
That brings the total to 13 in-person cases in Unified in less than two weeks, as confirmed by the Kenosha County Division of Health.
The site also has a chart tracking confirmed cases in which individuals are participating in learning or instruction virtually. According to the chart, there are five confirmed cases with two from Harvey Elementary, two from Lance Middle School and one from Reuther High School. The dashboard charts can be found at https://www.kusd.edu/district/return-2020
The charts confirm the combined number of cases in the district but do not distinguish among students, teachers or staff. Students have been participating in either in-person learning or virtual learning since Sept. 14, the first day of class in Unified.
According to Tanya Ruder, the district’s spokesperson, the dashboard charts were developed over the last week and posted this week to inform the public. Ruder said the district has fielded many calls over the last several days by people concerned about the virus and its effect on schools.
“We've been working on this for about a week as a vehicle to keep our community updated about the impact of COVID-19 on our schools,” she said. “This is being provided in an effort to be transparent with our families, staff and general community.”
Individuals with confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus are being required to observe protocols for quarantining, she said.
The district has sent general letters to families of students in which someone at the school has tested positive for COVID-19. It advises they may receive a second letter if tracing determines that they have had close contact with the individual who tested positive.
Those who receive a close contact letter are informed of the date of exposure, start date of their 14 day self-quarantine period, end date of the self-quarantine period, and the return to school date, according to Ruder. The letter also informs families of the necessity for class-wide quarantine and shift to virtual learning until the quarantine period is over.
Those who have tested positive are advised of their isolation period by the division health.
