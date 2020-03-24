News briefs for March 25, 2020

Man takes drill, tries to resell, is arrested

Kenosha police arrested a man accused of taking a power drill from a local hardware store and attempting to sell it to customers shopping at a northside grocery store.

Police took the 28-year-old Kenosha man into custody following the 4 p.m. Thursday incident at Menard’s, 7330 74th St., according to a Kenosha Police Department report. Police recommended charges of theft. They also cited a 29-year-old man who reported the theft for driving while suspended.

According to the report, a loss prevention staff member at Menard’s was monitoring security cameras and observed the man pick up a Metabo Impact driver kit. The man, however, was out of camera range for a period of time while he walked through the lumber area. He then walked past the staff member, ignoring his questions about the whereabouts of the drill.

Moments later, the suspect entered a Jeep that came through the parking lot and fled the property. The loss prevention officer took down the license plate of the vehicle, according to the report. Police tracked down the Jeep’s driver at the parking lot of a local library. While there, the driver reported to police that the suspect had stolen an item from Menard’s and some food from the nearby Piggly Wiggly at 2801 14th Place.