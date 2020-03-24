News briefs for March 25, 2020

Kenosha police arrested a man accused of taking a power drill from a local hardware store and attempting to sell it to customers shopping at a northside grocery store.
Police took the 28-year-old Kenosha man into custody following the 4 p.m. Thursday incident at Menard’s, 7330 74th St., according to a Kenosha Police Department report. Police recommended charges of theft. They also cited a 29-year-old man who reported the theft for driving while suspended.
According to the report, a loss prevention staff member at Menard’s was monitoring security cameras and observed the man pick up a Metabo Impact driver kit. The man, however, was out of camera range for a period of time while he walked through the lumber area. He then walked past the staff member, ignoring his questions about the whereabouts of the drill.
Moments later, the suspect entered a Jeep that came through the parking lot and fled the property. The loss prevention officer took down the license plate of the vehicle, according to the report. Police tracked down the Jeep’s driver at the parking lot of a local library. While there, the driver reported to police that the suspect had stolen an item from Menard’s and some food from the nearby Piggly Wiggly at 2801 14th Place.
Meanwhile, grocery store staff told police the suspect had been asking customers inside the grocery store if they wanted to buy a drill from him. Police took the suspect into custody and released him on a summons and complaint for the tool theft.
Police respond after drugs posted online
Police arrested a Kenosha man accused of violating the terms of his parole after he posted photos of drugs and pills for sale on Facebook.
The 20-year-old man, currently on extended supervision through the state for a prior felony, had posted photos of prescription pills and marijuana, according to a Kenosha Police Department report.
The man’s probation officer along with the police department’s Gang Crimes Unit searched the man’s home around 12:15 p.m. March 18 but found no drugs at the home in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue. He was, however, taken into custody, according to the report, due to the numerous illegal substances he posted for sale online.
Police respond to 60th Ave. break-in
A resident reported someone broke into a garage in the 7900 block of 60th Avenue and took a welder.
The red Hobart welder, valued at $400, was reported stolen at 8:16 a.m. Friday, according to a Kenosha Police Department report. The report noted that the resident has rented out the garage for the last decade. However, sometime in the last month someone had damaged the bottom panel and gained access to the inside of the garage.