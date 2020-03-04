News briefs

According to the report, while the deputy was issuing the man the traffic citations, he noticed the suspect attempting to swallow something and appeared to be choking.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where an X-ray showed a “white spot” in his esophagus, according to the point.

Deputies found three bags of marijuana in the vehicle.

Culvert work closes portion of Highway KHighway K (60th Street) is closed between highways 45 and EW for a culvert replacement in the 20700 block.

The work, which began Tuesday, is expected to take approximately three days, depending on weather conditions.

A posted detour will route drivers around the affected area via highways 45 (200th Avenue), NN (45th Street) and EW (232nd Avenue).

Grants available for youth sports team

The Kenosha Simmons Baseball Organization is seeking youth sports teams (in any sport) in the Kenosha community that might be in need of donations/grants to support their program.

Interested organizations should contact Tom Venn at 847-778-3797, or via email at tjvenn@infoseccorp.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Foreign students need host families