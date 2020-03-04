News briefs

Woman arrested after car crash
Police arrested a 34-year-old Kenosha woman on alleged drunken-driving charges in the 2000 block of 43rd Street last week.
The woman was taken into custody after the 6:07 p.m. crash on Feb. 27. Police recommended charges of operating while under the influence, operating left of the centerline and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the report, another driver saw the woman driving erratically before the suspect hit a curb, lost a hubcap and almost struck a pole.
The suspect later failed a field sobriety test, according to the report.
Police also discovered Klonopin pills, commonly used for seizures and panic attacks. The woman said she obtained the pills, which were in container that had no prescription label, from a friend.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Chicago man stopped by authorities for traffic violations was arrested on drug charges Friday in the 5200 block of Interstate 94.
The 48-year-old man was taken into custody in the 11:47 a.m. incident, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department report.
Authorities recommended charges of felony possession of marijuana, second offense; operating a vehicle after revocation or suspension of registration; and operating without insurance.
According to the report, while the deputy was issuing the man the traffic citations, he noticed the suspect attempting to swallow something and appeared to be choking.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, where an X-ray showed a “white spot” in his esophagus, according to the point.
Deputies found three bags of marijuana in the vehicle.
Culvert work closes portion of Highway KHighway K (60th Street) is closed between highways 45 and EW for a culvert replacement in the 20700 block.
The work, which began Tuesday, is expected to take approximately three days, depending on weather conditions.
A posted detour will route drivers around the affected area via highways 45 (200th Avenue), NN (45th Street) and EW (232nd Avenue).
Grants available for youth sports team
The Kenosha Simmons Baseball Organization is seeking youth sports teams (in any sport) in the Kenosha community that might be in need of donations/grants to support their program.
Interested organizations should contact Tom Venn at 847-778-3797, or via email at tjvenn@infoseccorp.com.
Foreign students need host families
Host families are being sought for foreign exchange students who will be studying in the Kenosha area in the fall.
Ayla, 16, from Indonesia; Alicia, 15, from France; and Nikola, 15, from Germany, are in need of host families.
All speak English and have medical insurance.
Those interested in hosting a student should contact Carrie Schulz at 262-544-1183 or schulzcarr@aol.com.
Volunteers sought for grandparent programThe Foster Grandparent Program of Kenosha Racine is recruiting for positions at various Kenosha and Racine schools working with children from child care to middle school ages for at least five hours a week.
Under the Senior Corps umbrella, the program has been sponsored in Kenosha-Racine by Goodwill Industries since 1993.
For those ages 55 and older who qualify, the program offers:
Paid transportation costs form home to site.
A nontaxable hourly stipend and monthly food share box.
Monthly in-service training and lunch
Goodwill employee discount
Socialization and the joy of helping children
Those interested should contact Jeromy Moore, program supervisor, at 262-833-1629 or at jeromy.moore@goodwillsew.com.
Rotary group seeks grant proposals
The Rotary Foundation of Kenosha West Inc. is now accepting grant applications from community nonprofit organizations that provide services to Kenosha and Kenosha County.
Applicants can download applications in PDF format at www.kenoshawestrotary.org from the Grants tab.
All completed applications must be submitted by mail to the Rotary Foundation of Kenosha West at P.O. Box 64, Kenosha, WI 53141 and received no later than April 17.
The foundation provided $24,000 in grants last year to nonprofit organizations serving Kenosha County.
Rotary West obtains funding for their grants by sponsoring a softball tournament annually at Lincoln Park. The 2020 tournament is scheduled for July 9-12.