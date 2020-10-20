NFL rivals team up for kids in Kenosha

Both the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers have sent messages of support and inspiration to the kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha this month.

Stating that the continued trauma, divisiveness and violence of 2020 leaves an indelible mark on young people, the Packers and Bears organizations saw the need for support and stepped in with the goal of bringing joy to kids in Kenosha.

On Oct. 8, club members each received a Bears hat and bobblehead after watching a custom video of well wishes from over a dozen Bears players.

In his message to club kids, Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks said: “A lot of love coming from this side. We want to make sure that you’re doing the things you can in order to be successful. During these trying times with COVID and all of the other things going on, make sure that you are taking care of your school work, taking care of your family and staying focused. We support you. We love you. Take care.”

On Oct. 13, the Packers were to send a robot to the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. The face of the robot will be a live stream video of starting tackle Billy Turner. He will speak to the kids about perseverance and working hard toward their goals.