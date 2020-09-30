 Skip to main content
No fruits and veggies in the yard waste pile, please
As fall begins and the growing season winds down, yard waste abounds.

However, city of Kenosha officials are asking that residents not include the fruits and vegetables attached to plants, whether bagged for curbside yard collection or brought to the drop-off site. Plants may be included with yard waste, but must be stripped of vegetables, fruits and nuts. Instead, dispose of them as regular waste.

Drop-off site open 

Kenosha residents can use the self-serve yard waste drop-off site at 4071 88th Ave, which is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday from April to November. City officials are reminding residents to practice social distancing at the yard waste drop-off site, maintaining six feet of distance from others and from yard waste attendants.

Those who need help unloading yard waste from their vehicles should visit the drop-off site on Wednesdays, when additional city staff is available to provide assistance.

Curbside pick-up begins Oct. 12

The fall curbside yard waste collection program runs from Oct. 12 to Dec. 4. To participate in curbside pick-up, residents should place their yard waste in city-approved biodegradable bags during curbside collection, which are the Bag To Nature, BioBag or Ecoguard bags, and in a separate pile at the curb.

Yard waste in non-biodegradable bags will not be picked up.

