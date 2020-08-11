No funding for firehouse in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Far fewer people voted in Wheatland on a binding resolution to authorize funding for firehouse construction than voted in a non-binding referendum in February seeking support to build a new station.
But, the result on Monday night was the same. Their answer was “no.” This time, by a larger margin.
In February, 426 residents, or 58%, voted against a plan to spend up to $3.8 million to build a new firehouse, and 308, or 42%, voted yes. That vote was held in conjunction with the spring primary. It was tied to a specific plan to build a new, eight-bay firehouse and had the support of Fire Chief Lou Denko.
On Monday, 282 qualified electors cast a vote at a special meeting held at Wheatland Center School. This time it was a binding question seeking support to spend up to $2.5 million to address firehouse space needs. It was not tied to a specific plan, though the most recent plan considered is an addition to the existing station that Denko does not support. It failed by a two-to-one margin, 186-96.
“I didn’t think it would get beat that bad,” town chairman Bill Glembocki said. “I was hoping it would pass. I am disappointed in it.”
Glembocki interpreted the vote as a message that residents simply do not want to spend that much money.
Some residents in line to cast their vote Monday said they cannot support spending money given the economic uncertainty many are facing as a result of job loss and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, others said they won’t vote to spend money without being presented with information about the need and a plan to meet that need.
“They shouldn’t even come to the voters and ask for money until they are on the same page,” one resident who did not want to be identified said. “If they can’t agree on a plan, I can’t see opening my checkbook.”
Glembocki said following the vote he does not know what the next step should be.
“I don’t know, go back to the drawing board maybe,” Glembocki said, adding he is still concerned about the conditions the firefighters are working in.
Denko said he feels it’s time to take a step back. The issue has caused division in the town with both sides coming under personal attack.
“Let’s just let this rest for a while,” Denko said. “Let’s just wait until after this pandemic is over and until after the next election.”
The fire department votes on its leadership in December, and all three Town Board supervisors are up for re-election next spring.
