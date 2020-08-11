No funding for firehouse in Wheatland

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHEATLAND — Far fewer people voted in Wheatland on a binding resolution to authorize funding for firehouse construction than voted in a non-binding referendum in February seeking support to build a new station.

But, the result on Monday night was the same. Their answer was “no.” This time, by a larger margin.

In February, 426 residents, or 58%, voted against a plan to spend up to $3.8 million to build a new firehouse, and 308, or 42%, voted yes. That vote was held in conjunction with the spring primary. It was tied to a specific plan to build a new, eight-bay firehouse and had the support of Fire Chief Lou Denko.

On Monday, 282 qualified electors cast a vote at a special meeting held at Wheatland Center School. This time it was a binding question seeking support to spend up to $2.5 million to address firehouse space needs. It was not tied to a specific plan, though the most recent plan considered is an addition to the existing station that Denko does not support. It failed by a two-to-one margin, 186-96.

“I didn’t think it would get beat that bad,” town chairman Bill Glembocki said. “I was hoping it would pass. I am disappointed in it.”

Glembocki interpreted the vote as a message that residents simply do not want to spend that much money.