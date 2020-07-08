No mask mandate under consideration in Kenosha County

Kenosha County is not considering a mask requirement as mandated to begin Monday in Dane County in response to a statewide surge in positive cases of COVID-19.
Jen Freiheit, county health officer, continues to encourage the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The Kenosha County Division of Health has deferred to corporation counsel on the matter of mask mandates.
“We are not sure what exactly gives Dane County that authority, having not researched their specific situation, but Kenosha County, like many other counties, had its authority to mandate and enforce such actions significantly called into question by the state Supreme Court in its May 13th decision,” Joseph Cardamone, the county’s corporation counsel, said Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers said a statewide mask mandate may not be possible by the same reasoning. The state Supreme Court ruling in May that ended the Safer at Home order “hamstrung” the administration’s ability to respond to this pandemic, and “we really don’t know if I have the ability” to issue a mask mandate, Evers said during a briefing Tuesday.
“We are currently experiencing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state,” Wisconsin Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during the briefing.
Palm said 15,500 cases were reported in the first five months of the pandemic, compared to 16,972 cases being reported since Memorial Day weekend. Forty-six percent of the total positive cases statewide have been reported within the last month, 20% of which can be traced to mass gatherings.
The mass gatherings percentage is higher in Kenosha County. Freiheit said Wednesday that 72 of 311 positive patients since June, or 23%, indicated they had attended a gathering, which includes visiting a tavern or restaurant.
The number of positive cases in the 20-29 age category in Kenosha County continues to outpace positive tests among other age groups.
Between July 3 and July 7 the number of positive cases in the 20-29 age group increased by 32, from 321 to 353. The total number of positives during that time rose by 55, from 1,546 to 1,601, according to data on the county COVID-19 dashboard. That means 58% of all new cases within a five-day period were between the ages of 20 and 29.
The total number of Kenosha County positive cases as of Wednesday was at 1,661, an increase of 130 from July 1.
As of Wednesday, 46 people have died of COVID-19, an increase of three since the previous Wednesday. The three additional deaths are that of a 34-year-old female, a 55-year-old female and a 69-year-old female.
Dane County mandate
As of Monday in Dane County, masks will be required to be worn in all places except a person’s home. The order applies to anyone who is age 5 or older.
People with health conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are exempt.
“Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19,” Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison and Dane County, reported in a statement on the order.
“Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house.”
Dane County last week also closed bars for indoor service and tightened limits on gatherings.
Amazon testing update
The Amazon facilities in Kenosha County are taking part in a pilot COVID-19 employee testing program, Amazon spokesperson Jen Crowcroft confirmed Wednesday.
“We’ve started pilots at a handful of sites, including our sites in Kenosha and have successfully completed thousands of COVID-19 tests for our employees,” she said.
Participation in the testing pilot is not mandatory for employees, Crowcroft said.
The “small scale pilot” is taking place at a handful of Amazon sites in the U.S.
The goal of the pilot is reportedly to test the bulk of the company’s warehouse workers every two weeks. Those who participate self-administer the nasal swab, using a video for guidance, with a clinical professional supervising.
The pilot test is part of a broader effort by Amazon in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that includes safeguards for employees.
“Amazon is committed to providing a safe work environment for our employees and we have spent more than $800 million in the first half of this year on COVID-19-related safety measures with investments in personal protective equipment, enhanced cleaning, and developing our own COVID-19 testing capabilities,” Crowcroft said.
