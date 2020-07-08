No mask mandate under consideration in Kenosha County

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha County is not considering a mask requirement as mandated to begin Monday in Dane County in response to a statewide surge in positive cases of COVID-19.

Jen Freiheit, county health officer, continues to encourage the public to wear masks and maintain social distancing. The Kenosha County Division of Health has deferred to corporation counsel on the matter of mask mandates.

“We are not sure what exactly gives Dane County that authority, having not researched their specific situation, but Kenosha County, like many other counties, had its authority to mandate and enforce such actions significantly called into question by the state Supreme Court in its May 13th decision,” Joseph Cardamone, the county’s corporation counsel, said Wednesday.

Gov. Tony Evers said a statewide mask mandate may not be possible by the same reasoning. The state Supreme Court ruling in May that ended the Safer at Home order “hamstrung” the administration’s ability to respond to this pandemic, and “we really don’t know if I have the ability” to issue a mask mandate, Evers said during a briefing Tuesday.

“We are currently experiencing a surge of positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state,” Wisconsin Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm said during the briefing.