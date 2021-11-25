No red flags raised in audit of Gateway’s use of federal, state grants

An independent auditor’s look at Gateway Technical College’s use of grants issued through the federal and state government for the operating period linked to the 2020-21 school year passed muster, according to a newly released report.

Wauwatosa-based Clifton Larson Allen LLP was hired to conduct the audit, which is a customary practice under state statute. The company’s comb-through of the college’s financial statements reflected a school year that was upended by challenges related to COVID-19.

“After performing our risk assessments, looking at a large number of transactions, looking at the balances … we were able to issue an unmodified opinion, which is a clean opinion and the highest level of assurance as independent auditor that we can provide,” Jordan Boehm, a certified public accountant with the company, said in his report to the District Board at its monthly meeting Thursday.

As it does each year, Gateway receives a variety of grants — some specific, others more general — to assist with the assorted programs offered at the college’s three campuses.

According to Clifton Larsen Allen’s report, Gateway this past school year received $28.9 million in federal grants and $4.5 million in state grants.

The bulk of this past year’s grant allocations were directly linked to the pandemic. Gateway received a total of $24.8 million in federal grants in an education stabilization fund through emergency relief funding and two rounds of allocations through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.

Also Thursday, the Gateway District Board:

Heard a report on enrollment data from Gateway President Bryan Albrecht. According to preliminary data, the college is poised to host 357 more students this spring, compared to the year prior. This fall, Gateway experienced a 746-student increase.

Heard a report on Gateway’s 110th anniversary, which was officially commemorated on Nov. 3 — the day the college in its original iteration was established in 1911.

Gateway’s roots stretch back to the establishment of the Racine Continuation School. Over the years, a series of changes occurred, including the founding of similar institutions exclusive to Kenosha and Walworth counties. In 1972, the three counties combined resources to form Gateway.

Amid the changes, Albrecht said, “Our mission is the same now as it was in 1911.”

Approved a resolution authorizing the ability to obtain $5 million in temporary borrowing through Johnson Bank, if needed.

Gateway officials annually seek the District Board’s approval to tap into a line of credit late in the calendar year in the event of an unexpected large-scale expense. The timing of the college’s ask coincides with the disbursement of tax revenue, which typically is not received until mid-January as property owners make payments.

Sharon Johnson, Gateway’s chief financial officer, said she does not anticipate using the credit line this year.

“We’re in a better position, cash-wise, this year than we were last year,” Johnson said. “We haven’t used it in previous years, so I’m confident that we will not have to access this bond credit.”

