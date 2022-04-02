Nominations sought for Kenosha Hometown Hero

The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission is seeking nominations for the honor for the second quarter of the year.
The program is dedicated to identifying and recognizing praiseworthy people who have served or are currently serving in the United States Armed Forces as Hometown Heroes. The requirement is that they were born in, currently reside in, or have previously resided for 10 years or more at any time, in the City of Kenosha.
Nomination forms are available by calling 262-653-4000 or going to the city website:
www.kenosha.org.
A nominator may submit one nomination per quarter.
The Kenosha Hometown Heroes Commission will review nominations based on military service (decoration/military awards, military specialty schools, length of service and tours of duty), community service (veteran organizations, volunteer work, civic organizations, and community awards), and other accomplishments (going above and beyond the call of duty or any other special notes for consideration).
The Kenosha Hometown Hero Commission will grant one award each quarter. The award winner will be presented with a certificate from the mayor. The winner from each quarter will be considered for the Kenosha Hometown Hero of that Year.
IN PHOTOS: 2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha County
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11. He has been named Kenosha's Hometown Hero for the Year for 2021.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer, Steve Tindall, State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Mike Hellquist talks before Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Phillip Morris looks at posters made by Bradford High School students and he hangs them up before the Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Peter Barca, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day observance Thursday morning at American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Canadian John McCrae, a World War I battlefield surgeon, wrote the poem “In Flanders Field” that made the red poppy a symbol of life and remembrance. The local Veterans Day ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony. See more Veterans Day images online at
kenoshanews.com.
Gregory Shaver, Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Tim Green from the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Phillip Morris caries in the American Flag during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Steve Tindall delivers the invocation during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
U.S. Navy veteran Desmond Miller listen to the speakers during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
A portrairt of Paul Herrick hangs under a clock as the time becomes 11:11 during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Vets Day lawn display 1
A residence featured its own display in honor of Veterans Day on a yard at the corner of 71st Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursday. The display included 16 small crosses, flags in solar lights and a banner in commemoration of the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam. Also flown were an MIA flag and the U.S. flag.
Heather Poyner
Vets Day lawn pic2
A close-up of a banner honoring the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam, on a lawn at 71st Street and Fifth Avenue.
Heather Poyner
WUHS Veterans Day Observance
Veterans and their family members, and Wilmot Union High School students, observe Veterans Day.
BY JILL TATGE-ROZELL
WUHS veterans breakfast
From left, Wilmot Union High School seniors Breckyn Mercer and Marissa Dowell, serve breakfast to veteran Ed Zyer, of Burlington.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL photos, KENOSHA NEWS
WUHS Veterans Day anthem
Veterans face the flag during the National Anthem at Wilmot Union High School Thursday.
BY JILL TATGE-ROZELL
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!