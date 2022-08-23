Numerous city apartment projects in the works in Kenosha

The City Plan Commission heard plans in a public hearing for two apartment complexes during its meeting last week. If built, the projects would add more than 360 units to Kenosha.

The larger of the two projects, Authenitx Pike Creek Apartments, would have 312 units split between 13 24-unit buildings just south of Indian Trail High School, 6541 60th St. Plans include a clubhouse with a pool, a dog park and a 24-hour fitness facility. The site is currently farmland.

The complex would have 32 studio apartments, 124 units each of one and two bedroom apartments and 32 three-bedroom apartments.

Although officials were generally supportive of the project, staff had several concerns, primarily the building and site design. The proposed density, almost 15 units per acre, is higher than what is currently allowed the neighborhood plan.

City Development Coordinator Brian Wilke said that, depending on what the applicant decides, the proposal might return in a few months after amendments to get approval for a conditional use permit from the commission.

In a “perfect world,” Wilke said the proposal could be approved in the winter, with construction starting next spring.

50 unit project

The smaller of the two projects was for the Kenosha Pointe Apartments, between 35th and 37th Streets east of 57th Avenue., a two building, 50-unit apartment complex on a vacant site to the east of the Kenosha Pointe shopping center. It would have a 36 studio or one-bedroom units and an additional 16 two-bedroom units.

Planned amenities include a grill and fire pit area, as well as a bike repair area and pet care space.

Depending on several factors, work could begin on the project before this winter according to Wilke, although he questioned how much work could be accomplished before the cold season sets in.

Numerous other housing projects across Kenosha are in the works or were recently completed. Among other approved or underway projects are: Uptown Lofts, on 63rd Street; the recently completed Lake Terrace Apartments, 5900 4th Ave.; and several other apartment building projects planned in the downtown area.

Wilke said that the city is more than happy to help developers bring more housing to the city. He said that developers obviously saw a need for such projects in the city, which was certainly a good sign for Kenosha.