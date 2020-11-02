"Occupy Kenosha" rally to be held at Civic Center Park tonight ahead of Trump visit

The family of Jacob Blake, community leaders and local veterans will hold a socially distanced celebration tonight calling on Kenosha registered voters to turn out at the polls Tuesday, Election Day.
Tonight's 6:30 p.m. event at Kenosha's Civic Center Park, 900 57th Ave., is being held ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Kenosha. Organizer Tanya McLean said the event is being held to "honor the resilience of the Kenosha community, with speakers addressing the need to channel protest energy toward long-term political change."
“This is a ‘vote like our lives depend on it’ moment, because they do,” said McLean, a community leader and organizer with the Wisconsin Working Families Party. “Voting won’t fix everything, but without it we can’t fix anything. We need to deliver a crushing blow to Trump and everything he stands for, and then we need to hold Joe Biden and Wisconsin Democrats accountable to ending police violence and taking bold steps toward justice for Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tony McDade and all victims of racist, brutal policing.”
During the event, she said, local veterans will denounce the militarized police violence seen in Kenosha and across the U.S. Attendees will light candles for Jacob Blake, who was shot by Kenosha police Aug. 23 and other victims of police violence, and unite to ‘kneel for nine’ to demand justice.
Social distancing and masks will be enforced due to COVID-19 protocols. Temperatures will also be taken on arrival of those attending. Social distancing and masks will be enforced. For more information or questions contact 847-770-9780 or visit https://www.facebook.com/JusticeForJacobBlake.
