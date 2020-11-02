"Occupy Kenosha" rally to be held at Civic Center Park tonight ahead of Trump visit

The family of Jacob Blake, community leaders and local veterans will hold a socially distanced celebration tonight calling on Kenosha registered voters to turn out at the polls Tuesday, Election Day.

Tonight's 6:30 p.m. event at Kenosha's Civic Center Park, 900 57th Ave., is being held ahead of President Donald Trump's visit to Kenosha. Organizer Tanya McLean said the event is being held to "honor the resilience of the Kenosha community, with speakers addressing the need to channel protest energy toward long-term political change."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is a ‘vote like our lives depend on it’ moment, because they do,” said McLean, a community leader and organizer with the Wisconsin Working Families Party. “Voting won’t fix everything, but without it we can’t fix anything. We need to deliver a crushing blow to Trump and everything he stands for, and then we need to hold Joe Biden and Wisconsin Democrats accountable to ending police violence and taking bold steps toward justice for Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Tony McDade and all victims of racist, brutal policing.”