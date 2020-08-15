Officer ID'd, Massey waives extradition

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Police Department officer wounded in a shootout with Jonathan T. Massey on Aug. 8 was identified Friday morning.

A press release issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officer as Justin Pruett, 30, who is a two-year veteran of the department.

Pruett suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and underwent surgery at a local hospital. The release says he has since been released.

The release states that Pruett responded to the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to a vehicle complaint and located Massey, 29, of Kenosha, who fit the description of the suspect.

During the initial investigation, Massey reportedly produced a firearm and shot at Pruett, who returned fire. Massey, who also was wounded, was apprehended Tuesday night in Gary, Ind.

After Massey’s arrest by the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary Police Department SWAT, he was taken to the hospital and then transferred to the Lake County Jail.

Waives extradition

During a court hearing Friday morning, Massey waived extradition and is expected to be returned to Kenosha within 14 days to face charges.