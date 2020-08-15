Officer ID'd, Massey waives extradition

The Kenosha Police Department officer wounded in a shootout with Jonathan T. Massey on Aug. 8 was identified Friday morning.
A press release issued by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officer as Justin Pruett, 30, who is a two-year veteran of the department.
Pruett suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen and underwent surgery at a local hospital. The release says he has since been released.
The release states that Pruett responded to the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to a vehicle complaint and located Massey, 29, of Kenosha, who fit the description of the suspect.
During the initial investigation, Massey reportedly produced a firearm and shot at Pruett, who returned fire. Massey, who also was wounded, was apprehended Tuesday night in Gary, Ind.
After Massey’s arrest by the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary Police Department SWAT, he was taken to the hospital and then transferred to the Lake County Jail.
Waives extradition
During a court hearing Friday morning, Massey waived extradition and is expected to be returned to Kenosha within 14 days to face charges.
Police earlier stated they expect to charge him with felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The attempted homicide charge carries a maximum life sentence, while the two other felonies expected to be filed against Massey carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.
Massey, who appeared in a wheelchair during his court hearing Friday, told Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan he’s currently homeless.
The United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary (Ind.) Police Department SWAT took Massey into custody without incident at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Massey was apprehended in a residence with several firearms. He was first transported to an area hospital for a gunshot wound he suffered in the shooting, then taken to the Lake County Jail.
Lengthy criminal history
Criminal court records indicate that Massey has had several run-ins with the law, dating back to a 2006 conviction for felony armed robbery as a party to a crime when he was just 15 years old.
Massey also has previous felony convictions for substantial battery in 2014, bail jumping in 2019 and fleeing/eluding last August.
The DCI is leading the investigation and is assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department, Indiana State Police and U.S. Marshals Task Force.
