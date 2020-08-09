Officer recovering from gunshot wound, suspect remains at large

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 30-year-old Kenosha Police officer was recovering Sunday after he was shot through the abdomen while in pursuit of a suspect in an alleged vehicle break-in in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road early Saturday, authorities said.

The condition of the officer, who has two years of service with the department, was not immediately known.

“He’s out of surgery," Sgt. Leo Viola said.

The officer, who was not identified, was transported with a gunshot wound to a local hospital, according to a police department media release. The injury was not believed to be life threatening, according to the release.

The officer had responded to the area to investigate a vehicle entry complaint at around 4:30 a.m. when he located a person matching a description that was provided by a complainant, according to the release.

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer. The officer returned fire, but it was not known whether the suspect was injured. Police said the suspect fled the scene. According to initial police radio traffic, the officer was reported down at 50th Street and 13th Avenue. No detailed description of the suspect was available.