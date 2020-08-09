You are the owner of this article.
Officer recovering from gunshot wound, suspect remains at large
developing top story

Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

A 30-year-old Kenosha Police officer was recovering Sunday after he was shot through the abdomen while in pursuit of a suspect in an alleged vehicle break-in in the 4600 block of Sheridan Road early Saturday, authorities said.

The condition of the officer, who has two years of service with the department, was not immediately known.

“He’s out of surgery," Sgt. Leo Viola said.

The officer, who was not identified, was transported with a gunshot wound to a local hospital, according to a police department media release. The injury was not believed to be life threatening, according to the release.

The officer had responded to the area to investigate a vehicle entry complaint at around 4:30 a.m. when he located a person matching a description that was provided by a complainant, according to the release.

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the officer. The officer returned fire, but it was not known whether the suspect was injured. Police said the suspect fled the scene. According to initial police radio traffic, the officer was reported down at 50th Street and 13th Avenue. No detailed description of the suspect was available.

Law enforcement officers from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the scene of the shooting, along with a K9 unit which searched the area. The suspect, however, remains at large.

Police requested the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation has since been turned over to state police officials, who could not be reached for comment Sunday.

