Oktoberfest latest event nixed during COVID-19

Old Settlers Oktoberfest, an annual event to raise funds for a band shell at the Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake, has been canceled this year, organizers announced Tuesday.

The event, scheduled for Sept. 12, would have marked its 10th anniversary. It is quite possible funds raised this year would have helped organizers meet their initial goal of reaching $100,000 to build a band shell at the park, said organizer Rebecca Lancour.

“We are very close to our goal,” said Lancour, owner of Westosha Floral in Paddock Lake. “In a perfect world, the band shell would be built by next year.”

Lancour called it “a very tough decision.” She consulted with the Kenosha County Health Department, Kenosha County parks staff, and village of Paddock Lake officials.

Ultimately, COVID-19 is nothing to waltz about. The event typically attracts between 5,000 and 7,000 people, and social distancing is not part of the stein-hoisting, folk dancing, dachshund racing fun.

“There are many factors that have led us to this decision, and this is not something we have taken lightly,” the official announcement reads. “As always, our primary concern is the responsibility we feel towards our event attendees, vendors, donors, performers, volunteers and staff.”