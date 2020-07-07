Oktoberfest latest event nixed during COVID-19

Old Settlers Oktoberfest, an annual event to raise funds for a band shell at the Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake, has been canceled this year, organizers announced Tuesday.
The event, scheduled for Sept. 12, would have marked its 10th anniversary. It is quite possible funds raised this year would have helped organizers meet their initial goal of reaching $100,000 to build a band shell at the park, said organizer Rebecca Lancour.
“We are very close to our goal,” said Lancour, owner of Westosha Floral in Paddock Lake. “In a perfect world, the band shell would be built by next year.”
Lancour called it “a very tough decision.” She consulted with the Kenosha County Health Department, Kenosha County parks staff, and village of Paddock Lake officials.
Ultimately, COVID-19 is nothing to waltz about. The event typically attracts between 5,000 and 7,000 people, and social distancing is not part of the stein-hoisting, folk dancing, dachshund racing fun.
“There are many factors that have led us to this decision, and this is not something we have taken lightly,” the official announcement reads. “As always, our primary concern is the responsibility we feel towards our event attendees, vendors, donors, performers, volunteers and staff.”
Lancour said the majority of volunteers at the event are retirees. In addition to health concerns, she said there were concerns that the crowd may grow to an unmanageable size if it is the only event taking place in the region at that time.
“We’ve never charged admission or for parking,” Lancour said. “If we had to restrict and change the event just to have one ... I don’t want to tarnish a great event and ruin what we’ve built.”
The 10th Anniversary will now be celebrated Sept. 11, 2021.
In the meantime, an architect is working on a design for the band shell with a $10,000 donation from Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc.
“I congratulate Old Settlers Oktoberfest and its volunteer organizers for their fundraising success, and I thank them for contributing to what will be a great addition to our county parks,” Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said when accepting the donation in February. “Thanks, too, to the community for its support of a great event and a great Kenosha County park.”
Kenosha County Parks Director Matthew Collins said, once the design elements of the band shelter are established, planners will have a better idea of the construction timetable and future fundraising needs.
Lancour said building a band shell at the park, 24100 75th St., was the dream of late event founder Heidi Schuerstedt.
The shelter will provide a stage for the performers at the annual Oktoberfest, and will allow for the scheduling of a concert series and other future events.
