OLD KENOSHA: Ceremonial Courtroom worthy of restoration

If you haven’t been inside Room 209 on the second floor of the southwest side of the Kenosha County Courthouse, it’s time you headed over there some afternoon to take a peek.

If the court is not is session, you can check out the test panel and see what all the talk is about regarding the Historical Ceremonial Courtroom Restoration Project.

When I saw the room recently, I was blown away by the possibility of restoring this room to its former grandeur.

It is a perfect example of the difference between a renovation project and a restoration project.

A $309,000 renovation project in 1966 brought air-conditioning to the southwest corner of the courthouse (a much needed change), but instead of putting the duct work in the attic space, it was deemed cheaper to lay them over the ornate ceiling of the two-story courtroom and cover them with a drop ceiling.

Two generations would pass and almost everyone forgot the treasure hiding above the fake ceiling.

Treasure revealed

In 2008, County Executive Jim Kreuser tapped former county employee Ray Arbet for the position of Public Works Director.

“Krueser tasked Arbet to check it out because there were rumors about what was above the drop ceiling,” said Kenosha County Engineering Project Manager Frank Martinelli. “Ray went up in a one-man lift, popped out some ceiling tiles and looked around with a flashlight.”

What Arbet found was quite amazing: magnificent plaster ornamentation, including an inlaid glass skylight, and a frieze of gold leaf letters one-foot tall, with the words of the Great Emancipator Abraham Lincoln that encircle the room.

“Let every American, every lover of liberty, every well-wisher to his posterity, swear by the blood of the Revolution, never to violate in the least particular, the laws of the country and never to tolerate their violation by others.”

Lincoln delivered those words in an address before the Young Men’s Lyceum of Springfield, Ill. In January 1838. He was just 28 years old and would be elected to the office of the President of the United States 23 years later.

Lincoln’s words also appear in the souvenir booklet Kenosha County Courthouse published for the dedication of the courthouse on August 25, 1925.

The booklet reveals that the four murals in the two courtrooms were executed by Charles Holloway, a renowned artist of the day. He created large murals for the Auditorium Theater in Chicago.

Above the judge’s bench in the Ceremonial Courtroom (or Circuit Court, as it is referred to in the booklet) is the “Spirit of Justice.” Over the main doorway is “Truth” who holds a mirror in which is reflected all that was, is, and will be.

Steve Mar-Pohl, of InSite Consulting Architects has been working to uncover all the mysteries above the drop ceiling. He says the room is one of the finest examples of Neo-classic architecture in the state.

“They did some things up there that were really unfortunate and unconventional, but reversible,” Mar-Pol told a group of prospective supporters in a gathering earlier in June.

As part of the renovation, this time the duct work will be placed in the courthouse attic and the south-facing windows returned to leaded glass, an original feature of the room.

Other rooms gutted

Sadly, the need for usable space in the building has trumped the need for historical preservation over the years.

“This is the only courtroom that hasn’t been gutted,” said Martinelli. “We are so lucky.”

The old Municipal Courtroom that was also a two-story tall room mirroring Room 209 on the other side of the open space on the second floor, was decimated in another remolding project in 1998 when the Courtroom 205 was split in two vertically to create another courtroom on the third floor.

That remodeling job can never be undone. That is why, supporters say, the Ceremonial Courtroom project is so important.

One of Holloway’s murals – the “Spirit of Law” was found rolled up in the courthouse basement in 2014 and placed in the new County Board chambers across the street. His fourth mural has never been found.

Future use

Into the future, the Ceremonial Courtroom would be used first and foremost as a courtroom but will also serve as the dignified backdrop for adoptions, immigrants taking the Oath of Allegiance, educational opportunities and other civic activities.

“Think of the impression of a child that is adopted walks out with in a room that is of that magnificence,” said retired Judge Mary K. Wagner, co-chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee focused on raising funds for the project. “(It says) your adoption is as important as anything else we do here. And your are in this beautiful room to show it. That moves me.”

No tax dollars

The push is on to raise $1.35 million in private funds for the restoration, as no tax dollars will be used in the project.

The county was able to secure a $675,000 challenge grant from the Jeffris Family Foundation, but in order to receive the money, a 2-to-1 match of private funds must be raised. The foundation’s mission is to preserve the cultural history and heritage of the Midwest through the preservation of important historic buildings.

“They turned us down at first, and I appealed and convinced them to come see it,” explained Martinelli. “Mr. (Thomas) Jeffris himself came and he was convinced.”

The restoration is a project that everyone can come together to support. Former county executives John Collins, and Jim Kreuser, as well as current County Executive Samantha Kerkman, all back the project.

In speaking of the “gem of the county”, Kerkman recently commented, “She is beautiful, but she needs a little work.”

About a half million dollars has been raised so far, the largest portion of that coming from a $250,000 donation.

Blue Ribbon Committee leaders say the goal is to have the restoration work completed by August 25, 2025, the 100th anniversary of the courthouse’s dedication. For that to happen, they need to physically start the restoration work by early 2024 at the latest.

But of course in order to do so, they need to first secure the remaining $850,000 in donations.

Tax deductible donations to support the project may be made to the Kenosha Community Foundation, the fiscal sponsor of the project. Online donations may be made by clicking a button at www.kenoshacounty.org/support the courtroom.

For more information about the project, contact the the county executive’s office at 262-53-2600.