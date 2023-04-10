Did I ever say how much I love Newspapers.com? Over the past few years, this resource has gotten increasingly comprehensive. More newspapers across the USA – and more old editions of those newspapers – are now accessible to the public.

This resource completely transformed my research process. I could use search words, and find articles in newspapers across the country. Goodbye microfilm!

Earlier this year, I stumbled across an article with a four-deck headline announcing: “‘Medium’s Ship to work here – Strange Spiritualist Experiment to be tried off Kenosha shore – Searching for Dead – Medium plans Trip on Lake to Find Bodies of Crew of Missing Fruiter ‘Forelle’.”

The missing ship, the Forelle, sank Thursday, Sept. 20, 1923.

Home port: Milwaukee

The Forelle, a steel-hulled oil screw, 54.6 ft. long with a beam of 15.8 ft., had been built by the Johnston Brothers in Ferrysburg, Mich., in 1908. It had a gross weight of 46 tons. She was the largest steel tug on fresh water at that time.

Forelle is the German word for “trout.” The large fishing tug was used to haul fruit from Michigan in slack periods.

On its last voyage, the Forelle was loaded with crates of peaches and 5,800 packages of grapes when it left Benton Harbor, Mich., bound for its home port of Milwaukee in a heavy gale at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 19. It was to arrive in Milwaukee at 5 a.m. the next morning. (The local weather bureau would later announce that 3.2 inches of rain had fallen the day of the sinking.)

When the Forelle and another freighter, the American Girl, didn’t arrive on time, Milwaukee Coast Guard Captain William Kincaid searched 18 hours in a cutter before saying he thought both boats were at the bottom of Lake Michigan. He later said he thought the Forelle was trying to make the Kenosha harbor and that the men may have been trapped in the engine room when a wave overturned her.

Also missing was a third fruiter, Golden Girl. She arrived at her destination in Chicago around noon on Friday, her crew of four shaken, but intact.

Six hours after being reported missing, the American Girl and her crew of three limped into port at Muskegon, Mich, with her deck dismantled and in a crippled condition.

The Forelle and her crew, Capt. Cornelius Tamms, Engineer Julius Meyer, William Lehmann Jr., and brothers Carl and Walter Rosenstock, all of Milwaukee, were never seen again.

Clues to the location

That’s not to say evidence of the wreck didn’t start floating onto beaches north of Kenosha.

On Sunday, Sept., 22, a starboard light screen believed to be from the fated ship was found. Two days later, a cloth cap found by Kenosha Coast Guard member Fred Ecker was picked up three miles out from the Kenosha Harbor. It was positively identified as being worn by by Forelle crewman Walter Rosenstock upon his departure.

Soon, other pieces of the Forelle washed up here, including fruit baskets and more screens. A lifebelt imprinted with “Forelle” came ashore in Racine.

Seventeen more baskets of grapes surfaced in the lake east of Kenosha.

The families of the missing men tried desperately that fall to find the wreckage on the lake bottom.

Necromancer tries to find the dead

Enter Arthur P. Roberts, a spiritualist from Milwaukee.

The Herald-Palladium, a newspaper in Benton Harbor, Mich., on Oct. 30, reported on Roberts arrival there, with Carl Meyer, son of crew member Julius Meyer. Roberts had boarded the American Girl, the fruiter that was temporarily lost in the same storm, with the mission of finding the Forelle. With a load of fruit, she would follow the route the Forelle would have taken.

The American Girl would also carry a peculiarly constructed buoy made by the fishermen in St. Joseph, Mich. Roberts was to lower the buoy where his psychic insight indicated.

They were to leave Benton Harbor but the wind and waves had held them in port on Monday.

The voyage apparently never happened because on Thurs., Nov. 1, The Kenosha Evening News reported that Roberts said he would take the journey in the near future.

On Valentine’s Day 1924, a fishing tug pulled up the lost boat’s nets, entangled with 30 bushels of grapes. Capt. Postman ordered a grappling hook on a rope lowered and it only trolled a few yards, when it caught on something, presumably the hull of the Forelle.

Whatever it was, it was 12 miles southeast of Kenosha, 245 feet down, too deep for divers. He marked the place with a buoy.

It was hoped the $25,000 boat could be raised with a scow barge and the bodies of the crew recovered.

It was laughable when Roberts, the medium, popped up and said that on Oct. 23, the year before, he had gone out on a boat with some relatives of the missing crew. During the journey, he ordered the placing of a buoy that was very near the spot where Capt. Postman placed his buoy.

Yeah. Right.

Where could it be?

In mid-June, The Herald-Palladium ran a story about the effort to use a diving bell to get divers deep enough to get to the Forelle. The attempt was to be made that week.

Then … nothing. No more is written about a salvage effort. It’s safe to say, the ship was never found all those years ago.

Brendon Baillod, founder of the Great Lakes Shipwreck Research Foundation and one of the leading authorities on Western Great Lakes Shipwrecks, says even though the Forelle has been a search target for decades, there has been, as of yet, no reports of finding the wreckage.

But there is an educated guess today of where it might be found.

In his “Explore Great Lakes Shipwrecks: Vol. I” by Kimm Stabelfeldt, he suggests that the Forelle could be located not far from the wreckage of the Rosinco, the luxury yacht that is a favorite scuba diving site, sitting on a shelf in 195 feet of water. It is 9.85 miles off the beach of Alford Drive East.

On the www.wisconsinshipwrecks.org website the Forelle, is thought to be 5.7 miles east of the same beach, in a deep trench, maybe as deep as 400 feet.