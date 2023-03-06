History is damned messy. Anyone who thinks otherwise is a fool.

As human beings, we want to think the best of our ancestors, that they were all noble, righteous and compassionate. When we find that our community and its leaders were less than glowing, virtuous and justice-seeking, we want to look away. It would be so much easier if we could stay ignorant.

But there are times we need to be reminded of the dark-heartedness that we are capable of and that people — leaders and citizens — have been complicit in hatred and systemic racism over the generations.

One hundred years ago, a small percentage of residents of Kenosha County were active in the Invisible Empire, or Ku Klux Klan as it was better known, practicing Klankraft.

The KKK was founded in the south after Reconstruction following the Civil War. It was formed and spread widely to keep control of former slaves, terrorizing with fear, kidnapping, mayhem and murder. The Klan began to fade before the 20th century, but never fully dissipated.

Edward R. Schmitt, Associate Professor of History at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has for 20 years taught a class in Race and Ethnicity: United States 1890 to the present and last year guided students in a class focused on researching local black history.

Schmitt said the great wave of emigration of the industrial revolution that drew Europeans here, as well as the Great Migration of African Americans from the U.S. South, to work in the factories here, was a big factor in Klan re-emergence in the north after World War I.

The Ku Klux Klan first appeared in Wisconsin in 1920, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society, and no one knows for sure how many Americans joined in that decade, but estimates are around 2 million members nationwide with between 15,000 and 60,000 in Wisconsin.

In addition to the Milwaukee and the Klan No. 2 Klavern or chapter in Racine, the UW-Milwaukee Library’s March on Milwaukee Civil Rights History Project website names the cities of Madison, Oshkosh and Kenosha as having KKK Klaverns.

KKK starts here in 1921

In 1921, the organization sent recruiters – known as Kleagles – into Kenosha County. Bred in racial and religious hatred, nursed in secrecy, the KKK struck terror in those they wished to oppress. The Klan was openly hostile to Jews, Catholics, African Americans, immigrants, and their allies.

The Kenosha Evening News reported that on the evening of May 11, 1921 Kleagles came to Kenosha and circulated a petition to form a local chapter of the group. Representatives of the Black community here were alarmed and went to the newspaper office. They wanted Kenosha Mayor John G. Joachim and the police to protect them.

Joachim and Wisconsin Gov. John J. Blaine both came out as opposed to the Klan forming here, but that wouldn’t happen until August.

Police Chief Owen O’Hare said he knew nothing about the membership drive, and there was nothing his department could do to prevent the KKK from forming here.

Burning crosses

In western Kenosha County, the 22 year-old St. Mary’s Catholic Parish (the former Irish St. Michael’s mission in Bristol and the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Wilmot) was terrorized by the KKK when Klansmen burned crosses on the lawn in front of the Bristol church. This church was located on property near today’s Holy Cross Church, just north of Hwy. V.

Due to the intimidation, the nervous resident pastor moved the parish seat to Wilmot from 1921 to 1923. Today, both churches (St. Michaels was the forerunner of St. Scolastica) remain joined under the name of Holy Cross Parish.

Back in the city in October, 1921, a half dozen families in the Lincoln Park neighborhood had letters poked under their front doors. Written in “blood,” the letters were signed “Ku Klux Klan” and warned them to leave Kenosha within nine days.

It turned out to be 10 boys, ages 10 to 16, meeting in an abandoned bakery on 14th Avenue that formed their own Klavern. Police confiscated the regalia in their possession. They were amazed at the boy’s knowledge about rites and terminology, perhaps learned at their parent’s knee.

The police stopped short of prosecuting them and an editorial in the next day’s newspaper downplayed the incident with the commentary “The spirit of mystery and adventure is not dead any more than it was in the days of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn.”

Incidents increase

At a Klan initiation of July 28, 1923, attended by 30,000 people at the Klan field just northwest of Racine near Horlick Dam, at least 100 of the 1,000 initiates were from Kenosha. These 100 men were the nucleus that formed the Kenosha Klavern No. 4.

The Burlington Free Press newspaper reported on Sept. 6, 1923, that a Klan initiation, complete with a 40 ft. cross burning in Walworth County, just west of the Kenosha County line on the Benson farm near Powers Lake. The newspaper said it was the first public initiation in the area with 1,000 people in attendance.

“It seems like 1924 was really the year when things reached their maximum activity level, which coincided with that being an election year,” Schmitt said. Two Republicans running for re-election in Kenosha County government that year ran ads in the Kenosha newspaper trying to convince voters that they were not members of the KKK.

A front page story in the Kenosha Evening News of May 24, 1924 described a Klan wedding, the first of its kind in the state, that was held on the east side of Silver Lake, attended by an estimated 12,000 with Klansmen numbering 700 from four states.

The bride and groom were Leone Marian Nerenberg and Klansman Russell H. Woolsey both of Kenosha. The pair were led down a long row of robed Klansmen and before a robed minister. They took their vows in the light of a fiery cross on Prosser Hill.

Kenosha Klavern members increase

A Klan meeting was held June 21, 1924, according to the Burlington Free Press, at the William Bryant farm on Lake George off Hwy. 45 in Bristol, not far from where the crosses were burned at the Catholic mission three years prior.

Kleagles recruited 470 new members at a rally held on a farm on Hwy 50 in Bristol on July 25, 1924 and 13 months later, one of the largest Klan gatherings in the history of Southeast Wisconsin was held in the hills of Bristol along Hwy. 50.

The event was held under the auspices of the Kenosha Klavern and classes were held to explain the Klan’s policies. There were classes held by the Kenosha Klan’s sub-groups, including the Junior Klan of Kenosha County for boys under 18, and a sorority of junior girls called the Tri-K Girls. The Ladies Ku Klux Klan initiated a large group of Kenosha women that night.

At the conclusion of the festivities, 500 more new members were added to area Klavern rolls.

In 1925, Klan members officiated at a burial at Green Ridge cemetery. It was a Kenosha man’s last wish that he be buried in his Klan Robe.

And here, a sharp decline in newspaper stories, and presumably, Klan activities, takes place.

A watered-down Klavern existed in Kenosha into the 50s and 60s.

“Their voice is there, they make some noise, but they are ultimately still at the margins at that point,” Schmitt said. “That kind of discontented, white supremacist perspective is still kind of latent in our society. Where that’s something people will reach for, and unfortunately we obviously have seen in the last 10 years how it’s again moved more troublingly closer to the mainstream.”