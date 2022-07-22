OLD KENOSHA: Ross course is pride, joy of the Kenosha Country Club as it marks 100 years

Last week, golf’s British Open returned to the home of golf — St. Andrews in Scotland — to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the sport’s oldest championship. It was an emotional experience for more than one tournament player.

That inherent connection to the sport through the womb of Scotland is not lost on the members of the Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave., as it too celebrates a landmark anniversary.

One hundred years ago, the 18-hole course at the club designed by legendary Scottish-born Donald J. Ross saw its first round of golf played.

“What’s special about this course is that it’s a Donald J. Ross course and we are only one of two Donald Ross courses in the state of Wisconsin, the other course being in Oconomowoc,” said Dedra Rippee, General Manager of the KCC.

It's a source of pride the club takes seriously: the KCC logo is a silhouette of Donald Ross. It graces the front doors, the glass behind the bar and can be found on official club clothing.

Club history predates 20th Century

The heritage of the KCC hails to 1896 when a few holes were set up on the Marr farm south of Highway 50, near 78th Place. The makeshift course was east of the Union Pacific Railway tracks in what can be found on some maps as Truesdell.

The next year a course was created in the undeveloped part of today’s Allendale, between Third and Seventh Avenues, from 68th to 75th Street, on land owned by Charles W. Allen.

Allen was crazy about golf, the new found pastime of the upper crust.

Thus, the Kenosha Golf Club was born. It was reorganized in 1898 and re-branded as the Kenosha Country Club. More land was leased to the east and the golf links remained there until about the time of the first World War.

In 1920, Allen’s son, Charles C. Allen, along with other early industrialists of Kenosha bought farm land totaling 175 acres in Somers Township where the Pike River meanders through.

Club leadership in the initial years in Somers included George Whyte (McWhyte Co.); James Wilson and W. H. Alford (Nash Motors); Andrew Hasell Lance (Simmons Manufacturing Co.); Samuel and Ralph Cooper (later Jockey); James R. Anderson (American Brass Co.) and Walter Frost (Frost Co.).

Ross arrives

It was these industrialists who got Ross involved with their club in September, 1920.

The transplanted Scotsman had come to America in 1899. He was the creator of Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina in 1906, perhaps the most iconic links in America. He would eventually design 413 courses in the United States.

“He was one of the premier architects in what’s considered was the golden age of golf in the United States,” said Kenosha Country Club golf course superintendent Harrison Beal.

Often Ross would design a course for a client, but never actually visit the grounds. He would obtain an aerial photo and topography maps and draw out the golf course. Locals would follow his instructions to build it.

That was not the case in Somers.

“We know for sure he was on-site here, and his right-hand man Walter Hatch was the lead here,” Beal beamed.

A Kenosha Evening News article reveals that Ross and Hatch would start work on March 15, 1921, with the project to be completed Oct. 15 at a cost of approximately $60,000. That’s about $950,000 in 2022 money.

That August the course was seeded in preparation for a 1922 opening.

The club had its official opening on July 4, 1922, but under the name of the Pike Creek Country Club. That name didn’t last long. Club officers unanimously decided to abandon the name and return to the name Kenosha Country Club in January, 1923.

Too many trees

Starting in the 1960s and into the 1980s there was a fad in the golf industry, says Beal, to plant more trees on courses. The Kenosha Country Club was no exception.

This abundance of trees took away from Ross’s original design, narrowing the fairways and obscuring bunkers. As the trees were planted, the sand was removed from the bunkers and they became grassed over.

“Over the past five to six years, we have been in a restoration of taking it back to the original Donald Ross design, removing a lot of trees.” club manager Rippee explained. A course architect was hired in 2015 to put together a comprehensive plan for the work.

“Ross liked to use the land as it was,” Beal explained, adding that the restoration has brought strategy back into the game.

“He liked the game being played along the ground so there’s mounding and undulation throughout the fairways and around green complexes.”

Celebrations

The club is celebrating the 200th anniversary the dedication of the Ross course with three member events this year:

• A well-attended member/guest golf tournament was held in June

• An outdoor party Saturday with a pig roast, band and fireworks. Part of the festivities will include a presentation of a plaque by members of the Donald Ross Society.

• And finally, an indoor party, a black-tie affair on Sept. 24.