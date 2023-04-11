PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The master conceptual plan for a multi-phase expansion of the Olds Products facility was approved during Monday’s board meeting.

Mustard and vinegar manufacturer Olds Products, 10700 88th Ave., previously detailed the roughly seven-year project during the last Plan Commission meeting.

The four phase expansion, expected to take until 2030, includes plans to add over 230,000 square feet to the already 266,025-square-foot facility, build more than 20 storage silos and bring in nearly 100 new employees.

The first phase, adding six new 65-foot-tall silos and a 75-foot-tall mustard bin, will take place between early Spring to October this year. The second phase, adding four more silos and a new bulk processing and storage facility for mustard seed, would happen in 2025.

Phase three would add another 10 silos and a 128,000-square-foot expansion to the facility, between 2025 and 2027. The final phase would add another 108,630-square-foot expansion, three more silos, and potentially more mustard seed processing and storage space, if needed, in 2030.

Starting with phase 2, up to 30 employees will be added during each phase, potentially bringing between 60 to 100 jobs to the area.

In other business, the board approved a detached accessory building for Home2 Suites Hotel to be built in the Prairie Ridge area.

The board approved a zoning map amendment allowing the construction of roughly 250-square-foot brick for landscaping equipment.

Plans for the new hotel at the northeast corner of Prairie Ridge Boulevard and 91st Avenue previously cleared the Plan Commission.

The hotel Home2 Suites by Hilton, owned and operated by Synergy Hospitality LLC, could begin construction this spring, bringing 86 high-end luxury hotel rooms to the roughly 2.3 acre lot. Current plans are to finish construction by June 2024.

The building will be four stories tall, 59,000 square feet and offer a heated swimming pool, fitness center, meeting room for about 30 to 40 people, outdoor patio with fire pit and seating, outdoor BBQ grill, marketplace for basic pantry needs, full breakfast area and a “business area.”

Each room will have full size refrigerators, microwaves and dishwashers.

A representative with Synergy said the hotel is aimed at executives visiting Kenosha, with luxury room offerings and a price tag of $120 to $180 a night. The hotel is planned to have about 20 to 25 staff.

MCAT

The Board approved a memorandum of understanding with multiple local agencies for the Major Crash Assistance Team of Kenosha County, an intergovernmental group comprised of members from multiple law enforcement agencies including the Twin Lakes Police Department, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the Kenosha Police Department and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department.

MCAT can respond to incidents anywhere within the jurisdictions of the member agencies, allowing “rapid response and thorough crash investigations” to incidents throughout the county.

Opioid settlements

The Board approved a memorandum of understanding regarding national litigation against the manufacturer and distributors of opioids and the impact they had had on communities.

Settlements had been proposed with several manufacturers and a previous memorandum had been written to divide the proceeds between impacted communities. Potential additional settlements are being discussed with Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Teva and Allergan, requiring another memorandum.