One big step for education: Educational equity initiative launches at regional colleges

Putting a man on the moon.
Maximizing graduation rates from college for students of color and other underserved populations.
Both daunting endeavors; one already attained, and the next is in sight.
On Wednesday, chancellors and presidents of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Area Technical College signed on to “Moon Shot for Equity,” an initiative to raise educational opportunity for all.
In a Zoom news conference, the institutions debuted their support of the long-range program developed by the Educational Advisory Board, a consulting concern organization that uses research, technology and consulting to address challenges within the education industry.
The Moon Shot theme was intentionally chosen as a replication of the image the astronauts saw for the first time as they orbited the Earth, EAB Vice President Tom Sugar said.
“The most import lesson then was that we never fully operationalized from the distance of space that we’re all in this together,” Sugar said. “... Moon Shot hopes to finish that goal by operationalizing learning.”
According to the board, the initiative aims to close equity gaps within regional cohorts of two- and four-year colleges and universities by 2030.
“Students of color are showing up on campuses, but it’s not enough — even though we admit them we fail them,” Sugar said. “The systems that were set up 100 years ago are not the right approach to use today. ... By changing structures in colleges we will support them.”
“We believe that education should be available and beneficial to everyone regardless of race, income or first- or second-generation status,” said Mark Mone, UW-Milwaukee chancellor and conference moderator, in opening remarks of the Zoom conference.
Numbers tell a story
The problems that need addressing are reflected in current statistics, noted Mone.
“Wisconsin is the last state in the country in terms of high school completion rates for Black students versus white students,” he said. “It is also in the bottom seven for all 50 for Hispanic students.”
“The Moon Shot is an initiative to advance college completion rates and eliminate equity gaps — eliminate, not just reduce,” Mone added.
To do this, Mone noted that EAB has identified “15 game changers” for improving the odds of student success.
Implementing these into its program, Moon Shot strategies include “best practices,” student management and new technology platforms designed to “advance equity and reduce bias.”
The pressing need for an initiative like Moon Shot was expressed variously by each of the academic representatives.
“When it comes to many of the equity stats, our region shows up at the bottom for economic, health, income, incarceration and home ownership disparities,” stated Vicki Martin, MATC president. “We are all committed to removing those systemic and institutional barriers to student success.
“A regional partnership with EAB will help MATC move its agenda forward by giving us access to schools where this has been successful and providing technology to help students stay on track for success.”
Collaboration touted
John Swallow, Carthage College president, said that a regional collaboration of information will help institutions “learn together, share progress with each other and to hold each other accountable.”
EAB developed its program based on a decade of study of successes documented at other campuses, particularly Georgia State University, where EAB raised its college completion and graduation rates by 23% by eliminating income and race as predictors of college completion.
For UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, the success of Moon Shot for Equity will hinge on leadership and collaboration.
“UW-Parkside builds on our shared vision for student success and the commitment to grow graduation rates 50% annually by 2025,” she said. “Our focus is on leading the change we hope to see over the next decade.”
Following the Moon Shot for Equity announcement, questions were fielded from the media, which included how colleges can fix achievement gaps that begin in lower grade levels.
“This is the part that gets me pumped and passionate about the work; to tackle systemic racism,” responded LaToya White, EAB senior director. “Colleges and universities are just a place to start, but we will leverage partnerships to work with (grades) K-12.”
The purpose of the program, Swallow said, is “defeating stereoptypes that economics and race are predictors of success.”
White also highlighted Moon Shot technologies that offer “tailored workflows” and a “coordinator care network” of instructors, counselors, financial aid staff and other staff.
In a statement following the conference, Mone said, “UW-Milwaukee and our high education counterparts are completely committed to this initiative and continuing our work to eliminate equity gaps in our region.”
National rollout eyed
The Milwaukee area institutions represent the first region to adopt EAP initiatives in what will eventually be a national rollout, Sugar noted during the conference.
“The Milwaukee-Kenosha region will be the first in the nation to stake its reputation on this big audacious goal together,” Sugar said.
“We were selected as the first region for our commitment to continuous improvement,” Ford added. “Collaboration is in our DNA in this region.”
“The advantages of choosing this region and why this work is going to proceed is because we have already built trust among regional schools,” Swallow said
“(As a group) we can offer more of opportunities for progress than far-flung institutions.”
“(The Moon Shot) is a critical new initiative for our region — a momentous and major event,” Mone said.
Raising graduation rates will not just benefit individuals or select groups, but the community as a whole, Mone added.
“We have a vexing talent shortage in our area,” she said. “... Helping students in our area will be opening doors to prosperity.”
“The Moon Shot will generate more college graduates in less time and for less money and with improved career outcomes regardless of socio-economic status,” Swallow said.
“The Moon Shot will build a better future for students today and tomorrow, especially for those who have been left behind,” Ford said.
