One big step for education: Educational equity initiative launches at regional colleges

The pressing need for an initiative like Moon Shot was expressed variously by each of the academic representatives.

“When it comes to many of the equity stats, our region shows up at the bottom for economic, health, income, incarceration and home ownership disparities,” stated Vicki Martin, MATC president. “We are all committed to removing those systemic and institutional barriers to student success.

“A regional partnership with EAB will help MATC move its agenda forward by giving us access to schools where this has been successful and providing technology to help students stay on track for success.”

Collaboration touted

John Swallow, Carthage College president, said that a regional collaboration of information will help institutions “learn together, share progress with each other and to hold each other accountable.”

EAB developed its program based on a decade of study of successes documented at other campuses, particularly Georgia State University, where EAB raised its college completion and graduation rates by 23% by eliminating income and race as predictors of college completion.

For UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, the success of Moon Shot for Equity will hinge on leadership and collaboration.