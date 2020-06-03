One dead in two-vehicle crash at intersection of highways 50 and B

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SALEM LAKES – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Highways 50 and B just outside the Salem Mound Cemetery Wednesday night.

The 8 p.m. accident involved at least two people trapped in a vehicle at the intersection, according to initial law enforcement scanner radio reports. A Flight for Life medical helicopter was requested to land at the County Center at Highways 45 and 50, but was called back.

Sgt. Michael Weyker confirmed one person had died but additional details, including the conditions of other people involved in the accident, were not available. Authorities remained on the scene as of 9:20 p.m. and an investigation continues.

