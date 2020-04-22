One person dies in mobile home fire

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLEASANT PRAIRIE -- One person died in a mobile home fire reported late Tuesday in the 1800 block of 104th Street.

The fire, reported at 11:02 p.m., occurred at the Timber Ridge Manufactured Housing Community, 1817 104th St. in the village. Pleasant Prairie Fire Department remained at the scene early Wednesday. Police also were called to respond to the blaze.

According to a police department press release, initial responding units reported heavy fire at the rear of a unit on the southeast side of the mobile home park. Witnesses said a resident of the home was possibly still inside.

While firefighters extinguished the flames, a search of the mobile home revealed the body of the victim, whose identity was not immediately released, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. Village police and fire departments are conducting an investigation with assistance from members of the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

Local firefighters received the assistance of the Somers Fire Department, as well as, nearby northern Illinois fire departments from Winthrop Harbor, Zion, Newport and Beach Park. The Racine Fire Bells also responded to provide emergency service support.

