One person killed in vehicle vs motorcycle crash on Sheridan Road

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in the 7600 block of Sheridan Road Thursday night.

According to Kenosha police, the fatal accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m. The identity of the victim was not immediately known.

According to initial scanner radio reports, authorities responded to the accident, which included a motorcyclist who was lying on the ground, unresponsive, and CPR was performed. Additional details were not available. The accident remains under investigation.

The accident is the second resulting in fatality in as many days.

On Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was killed in two-vehicle accident at the intersections of Highways 50 and B.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, a 2008 Volkswagen EOS operated by a 19-year-old Twin Lakes man was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 at a high speed when it struck a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by a 20-year-old from Twin Lakes that was attempting to turn south from Highway 50 onto Highway B. T

According to the boy's family, which has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs, the boy's brother, who was driving the Corolla, suffered a cracked jaw, four broken vertebrae and broken ribs, as a result of the accident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.