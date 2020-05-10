Online response fueling more than 85 percent of county, city census form returns

“It’s because of the convenience. I think people like that. Another reason would be they don’t want anybody to come knocking at their door,” said Marks.

The questionnaire is also shorter and not as “intensive” as previous census forms, resulting in better participation, she said.

While 100 percent participation is ideal, it can still be difficult to reach some groups.

“We’re trying to meet and exceed our final numbers from 2010,” she said.

Hard-to-reach groups

One group that has been hard to reach is the Hispanic community. There is heightened suspicion tied to the census because of the political climate surrounding immigration, she said.

“They were one of the groups concerned about confidentiality,” she said, something the committee sought to address with members familiar with the community and with educational materials in Spanish.

“We’ve given out information in Spanish. We go through it answering questions and show a sample of the questionnaire, really trying to address their concerns,” she said.

Marks emphasized the importance of nonprofit groups encouraging community members to participate in the census.