Online response fueling more than 85 percent of county, city census form returns

Most residents are taking advantage of the 2020 U.S. Census online form to be counted, according to data collected from Kenosha County and city officials.
In fact, both the county and the city of Kenosha are keeping pace with — if not trending slightly higher than — the state, which ranks No. 2 in the nation for response rate.
Participation rates as of Friday, the latest data available, were 67.4 percent for the county, and 66.7 percent for the city. Their participation was just above that of Wisconsin’s rate of 66 percent, according to U.S. Census Bureau online response data.
Minnesota ranks first with a response rate of 68.6 percent. Both states are far ahead of the national average, or 58.3 percent.
Earlier this year, local governments, nonprofit organizations, business, faith-based groups, education institutions, rental property owners and others, worked to spread the word to households to complete census forms by mail, over the phone and, for the first time in census history, online.
More responses
Christine Wasielewski, Kenosha County liaison to the census’ local Complete Count committee said that, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents have been encouraged to complete the forms online — a method that is bearing out with the early returns.
According to the data, 58.5 percent of the total responses for the county and 56.6 percent for the city were online responses, meaning about 85 to 87 percent, respectively, were completed electronically.
What’s not happening right now is the traditional door-to-door count — delayed because of the pandemic. She said residents likely won’t be seeing field representatives in their neighborhoods until next month.
“The Census Bureau has delayed the deployment of field representatives to reduce the in-person contact during (the COVID-19 pandemic). They still will be out, but it’s been delayed until after June 1 at the earliest,” she said.
Earlier this spring, households were mailed two notifications and a paper questionnaire. If there is no response, “that’s when the field representative will come out,” she said.
While the county and city are fast approaching final response rates logged following the 2010 Census, 70.6 percent and 71.4 percent, respectively, the goal is still full participation, Wasielewski said.
“Our goal is 100 percent,” she said. “Right now, the biggest challenge as the county looks to further increase its participation numbers is having field representatives to contact.”
Online convenience
Katherine Marks, community outreach coordinator for the city and the chair for the city’s Complete Count committee, said city residents are also using the internet to their advantage to submit forms.
“It’s because of the convenience. I think people like that. Another reason would be they don’t want anybody to come knocking at their door,” said Marks.
The questionnaire is also shorter and not as “intensive” as previous census forms, resulting in better participation, she said.
While 100 percent participation is ideal, it can still be difficult to reach some groups.
“We’re trying to meet and exceed our final numbers from 2010,” she said.
Hard-to-reach groups
One group that has been hard to reach is the Hispanic community. There is heightened suspicion tied to the census because of the political climate surrounding immigration, she said.
“They were one of the groups concerned about confidentiality,” she said, something the committee sought to address with members familiar with the community and with educational materials in Spanish.
“We’ve given out information in Spanish. We go through it answering questions and show a sample of the questionnaire, really trying to address their concerns,” she said.
Marks emphasized the importance of nonprofit groups encouraging community members to participate in the census.
“The funding that comes back to our state is based on our census data,” she said. “And the more people we can count, the less of a burden it is on taxpayers ... especially right now because no one knows the impact of COVID 19, two months, three months from now.
“We will need every penny we can get to help our nonprofits,” she said.
Billions of dollars
Marilyn Sanders, the Census Bureau’s regional director in Chicago, said local responses to the census shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds for critical services flow into communities each year for the next decade.
“Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 Census. The COVID-19 pandemic underscores the importance of census data and census participation,” she said.
Another aspect of the census data, states’ total populations, must be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021 and by July 31, local counts are issued to complete legislative redistricting.
“Counting everyone living in a community helps community leaders plan for the future, “she said.
For more information on interactive census data visit https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
Still need to be counted? Here’s how
People can respond one of three ways — online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) from 6 a.m. – 1 a.m. CDT or by mail. The online and phone lines are available in English and 12 non-English languages, said Sanders. There are also 59 language guides also available for respondents. The questionnaire is also in large print, American Sign Language and Braille this decennial to help more people respond.
