Ozaukee rallies to beat Shoreland

SOMERS — The night was still and the stars shone brightly as the Shoreland Lutheran football team forged a 13-0 lead late in the second quarter of its hastily assembled non-conference game Friday against visiting Ozaukee.
That’s when an eerie haze began to settle over the proceedings, an unsettling harbinger of things to come.
Starting with a second-half kickoff that landed at the Pacers' 31-yard line and was almost mystically recovered by the Warriors, gremlins appeared to arrive one night before Halloween as Ozaukee left town with 20 unanswered points and a 20-13 victory.
“That was a big moment,” said Shoreland coach Paul Huebner, whose squad slipped to 2-4 after its scheduled game against Whitefish Bay Dominican was scrubbed Wednesday because of COVID-19 concerns. “We should have started the half with the football and instead we can’t field it, turn it over to them and they start eating clock.”
As clock-eaters go, there are few better than Ozaukee battering ram Jack Genzmer. After carrying nine times for 30 yards on the game’s opening possession, Genzmer’s workload was curtailed a bit the rest of the first half after the workhorse was shaken up by a wicked hit.
But the 5-foot-11, 210-pound bulldozer recovered in the second half to bull-rush 20 times for 134 yards and a pair of scores.
“Jack is a great player and a great kid,” first-year Warriors coach Michael Schatz said of Genzmer, who finished with a staggering 36 carries and 195 yards and a key sack of Shoreland senior signal-caller Sawyer Smith late in the game.
“He’s the type of kid every coach wants to have. He was banged-up a little in the first half, but he just dug deep and found something.”
What the Pacers found in the second half was mostly misfortune, as two potential game-tying late fourth-quarter forays were thwarted deep inside Ozaukee territory.
On the first, Smith (164 yards passing, 20 yards rushing) spotted Tony Moyao breaking open down the middle of the field, but his aerial, perhaps adversely affected by a late-emerging breeze, hung up in the frosty 29-degree air long enough to be picked off by Phillip McLarty and returned 32 yards to the Ozaukee 35.
Then, after a brilliantly executed three-and-out by the Shoreland defense on which the Pacers used all three of their timeouts and gang-tackled Genzmer three times, the Pacers marched the ball to the Warriors' 12, triggered by a 34-yard completion from Smith to Moyao on the first play of the series.
But a third-and-5 pass for Ryan Strutz in the near left corner of the end zone was ruled out-of-bounds, and a fourth-down pass to the opposite corner intended for Konnor Hill (two catches, 32 yards) fell futilely to the turf, causing the Warriors to shriek with joy from the far sideline.
Schatz said that the donnybrook, which was only scheduled at midday Wednesday, was fitting for the occasion.
“It’s Halloween,” said Schatz, whose team improved to 4-2. “The full moon. The mist. The haze. It was a fun game. We’re really, really grateful to Shoreland Lutheran for letting us come (Friday) night.”
Despite the less-than-glorious outcome, Huebner was appreciative as well.
“Teams are cancelling left and right, so we’re incredibly blessed to have a game,” said Huebner, whose squad is scheduled to host Racine St. Catherine’s next Friday night. "St. Joe’s got cancelled (on Thursday), St. Cat’s had to cancel (on Thursday). Christian Life (cancelled its last two games).
"Lots of schools in our area aren’t getting to play (Friday) night, and we did. So we’re thankful for that opportunity.”
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
TREMPER VS FRANKLIN FOOTBALL
Shore FB 1
Shore FB 2
Shore FB 3
Shore FB 4
Shore FB 5
Shore FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 1
Cent-Wilm FB 2
Cent-Wilm FB 4
Cent-Wilm FB 3
Cent-Wilm FB 5
Cent-Wilm FB 6
Cent-Wilm FB 7
Cent-Wilm FB 8
Cent-Wilm FB 9
Cent-Wilm FB 10
Cent-Wilm FB 11
Cent-Wilm FB 12
Cent-Wilm FB 13
Cent-Wilm FB 14
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!