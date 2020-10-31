Ozaukee rallies to beat Shoreland

“Jack is a great player and a great kid,” first-year Warriors coach Michael Schatz said of Genzmer, who finished with a staggering 36 carries and 195 yards and a key sack of Shoreland senior signal-caller Sawyer Smith late in the game.

“He’s the type of kid every coach wants to have. He was banged-up a little in the first half, but he just dug deep and found something.”

What the Pacers found in the second half was mostly misfortune, as two potential game-tying late fourth-quarter forays were thwarted deep inside Ozaukee territory.

On the first, Smith (164 yards passing, 20 yards rushing) spotted Tony Moyao breaking open down the middle of the field, but his aerial, perhaps adversely affected by a late-emerging breeze, hung up in the frosty 29-degree air long enough to be picked off by Phillip McLarty and returned 32 yards to the Ozaukee 35.

Then, after a brilliantly executed three-and-out by the Shoreland defense on which the Pacers used all three of their timeouts and gang-tackled Genzmer three times, the Pacers marched the ball to the Warriors' 12, triggered by a 34-yard completion from Smith to Moyao on the first play of the series.