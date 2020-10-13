Palmer pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

Fighting back tears from the start, a now 30-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for a June 4 crash that killed a 20-year-old.
Anthony Palmer, who has been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $500,000 bond since he was charged, will be back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Jan. 5 for a 2 p.m. sentencing before Judge Mary Kay Wagner.
The crash on Sheridan Road killed Eliot Sandoval Arreola, who was thrown about 100 feet through the air from his motorcycle on impact. His body collided with a house in the 7600 block of Sheridan Road, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wagner asked Palmer a series of questions just before his plea.
“Are you pleading guilty because you’re guilty?” she asked.
“Yes, I am, your honor,” Palmer said through tears.
Palmer’s attorney, Frank Parise, and Assistant District Attorney Zachary Brost agreed that the state will recommend nine years in prison. The state will not make any recommendation on extended supervision.
The maximum prison term is 25 years, along with a possible fine of $100,000. Wagner told Palmer the minimum prison sentence he faces is five years.
Wagner ordered a presentence investigation.
As part of the plea agreement, a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer was dismissed and read into the record.
Video shows crash
At his initial appearance in June, Palmer’s SUV was shown on a security video leaving the road and crossing a sidewalk before hitting the motorcycle. The impact flipped the vehicle onto its roof, where it came to rest in the same yard where Sandoval Arreola was found.
Palmer, who was 29 at the time of the crash, was estimated to be traveling between 90 and 100 mph. The criminal complaint stated police were called at about 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they attempted life-saving measures for the victim.
Witnesses pointed out Palmer to another officer at the scene, and “made a drinking motion with their hands, trying to signal that he was possibly intoxicated.”
Palmer refused medical treatment and stated “numerous times” that he was drunk. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.156. It is illegal in Wisconsin for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater
Palmer reportedly told police he had been at a tavern with his boss for about three hours before the crash.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!