Palmer pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

As part of the plea agreement, a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer was dismissed and read into the record.

Video shows crash

At his initial appearance in June, Palmer’s SUV was shown on a security video leaving the road and crossing a sidewalk before hitting the motorcycle. The impact flipped the vehicle onto its roof, where it came to rest in the same yard where Sandoval Arreola was found.

Palmer, who was 29 at the time of the crash, was estimated to be traveling between 90 and 100 mph. The criminal complaint stated police were called at about 8 p.m., and when they arrived, they attempted life-saving measures for the victim.

Witnesses pointed out Palmer to another officer at the scene, and “made a drinking motion with their hands, trying to signal that he was possibly intoxicated.”

Palmer refused medical treatment and stated “numerous times” that he was drunk. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.156. It is illegal in Wisconsin for a driver to operate a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 or greater

Palmer reportedly told police he had been at a tavern with his boss for about three hours before the crash.

