Pancreatic cancer fundraiser to be held Sunday

Just weeks after the Nicoletti family sold its 21-year-old Cabana Tan Spa earlier this year, Steve Nicoletti, 62, was diagnosed with jaundice and pancreatic cancer. It had spread to his bile ducts and a lymph node on the liver.

Coming up with a game plan for treatment, Steve Nicoletti wanted to pursue natural and holistic cancer treatments rather than a traditional cancer treatment approach. He chose to eschew chemotherapy and radiation treatment, Steve’s wife Cindy said in a Facebook post in the Steve Nicoletti Cancer Fundraiser group.

“It has drained us financially, but the money is well spent because we want Steve here living the best life possible and do not want to look at the other medical options since they only ‘prolong’ his life a little, and the quality of his life will be horrible,” Cindy wrote in a Facebook post. “It is not what he wants and if this is his end ... he does not want to live like that.”

To help defray the cost of treatment for Steve, a fundraiser will be held Sunday starting at noon at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St. It will feature a lunch buffet provided by Luisa’s Pizza, a silent auction and live entertainment from Cheryl McCray, who will also be the MC at the fundraiser.

Cindy is also the founder and president of Celebrate Our Town, which is an organization that uplifts new businesses in the southeast Wisconsin area.

McCray said the Nicolettis have been a pillar of support for their community.

“We want to give back to them and help them in return for all the support Steve and Cindy have given to the community,” McCray said.

Cindy said she is, “Excited about the families and friends who have already committed to attending.”