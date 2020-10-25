Pandemic forces farm animal rescue non-profit to seek help

Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, an area non-profit dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of farm animals, needs the public's help.

Donations are down as a result of fundraisers and tours cancelled by the COIVD-19 pandemic, and founder Beca Thompson has put out a plea for assistance.

“We are not closing our sanctuary, but we have had to close to all new intakes,” Thompson said. “We just can’t responsibly take anymore rescues in at this time because we just don’t have the finances available. We are just trying to do our best for the animals we have right now.”

The animals at the sanctuary -- founded in Somers in 2015 to help rescue animals seized as part of a neglect case in Walworth County -- include goats, pigs, sheep, cows, miniature mules, donkeys, horses and a host of “feathered friends.”

Tiny Hooves, originally located on three acres off of Highway KR, sought to move after Foxconn announced plans to build across the street. It has since relocated to 1117 N. Britton Road in the Village of Yorkville (northwest of Union Grove) with the help of a private foundation that purchased a 33-acre farm on Britton Road and entrusted it to the organization.