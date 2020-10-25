Pandemic forces farm animal rescue non-profit to seek help

Tiny Hooves Sanctuary, an area non-profit dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of farm animals, needs the public's help.
Donations are down as a result of fundraisers and tours cancelled by the COIVD-19 pandemic, and founder Beca Thompson has put out a plea for assistance.
“We are not closing our sanctuary, but we have had to close to all new intakes,” Thompson said. “We just can’t responsibly take anymore rescues in at this time because we just don’t have the finances available. We are just trying to do our best for the animals we have right now.”
The animals at the sanctuary -- founded in Somers in 2015 to help rescue animals seized as part of a neglect case in Walworth County -- include goats, pigs, sheep, cows, miniature mules, donkeys, horses and a host of “feathered friends.”
Tiny Hooves, originally located on three acres off of Highway KR, sought to move after Foxconn announced plans to build across the street. It has since relocated to 1117 N. Britton Road in the Village of Yorkville (northwest of Union Grove) with the help of a private foundation that purchased a 33-acre farm on Britton Road and entrusted it to the organization.
Thompson said the sanctuary has not been able to hold its annual fundraising events such as Pumpkin Palooza, or the catered dinner at the farm. It also has not been able to connect with potential new donors by holding farm tours and at outside events such as the Vegan Food Fest and the Pet Expo, both of which were cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An SBA loan made available to help non-profits during the COVID-19 pandemic helped the rescue through the last six months. But, that has been used up and she is worried about how they will pay the bills.
“Currently, our bank account is very low,” Thompson wrote in an email plea to potential donors. “Low enough, that we cannot successfully cover all of these bills ourselves right now.”
Proper care includes the purchase of quality feed and bedding. The next trailer of shavings will arrive within the next few weeks, and will cost $1,360.
“These are our two largest expenses, all year, every year, but especially during the colder months here in Wisconsin,” Thompson said. “Our grain orders are over $800 a month,” Thompson said, adding $800 is also needed to purchase 200 bales of straw.”
The animals also see a veterinarian each week and there are daily operating costs.
“Some of our vet bills are overdue, close to $2,000,” Thompson said.
Animal sponsorships
Because they are not giving tours in order to keep their volunteers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are working to connect potential donors with animals they can sponsor via the organization’s website tinyhoove.org.
“We are trying to promote more sponsorships for specific animals,” Thompson said. “We do not have all of the animals on the website yet.”
For example, by visiting the website, sponsors can choose to make a one-time monthly sponsorship of $25 or a one-time yearly sponsorship of $250 in support of Lionel, Tiny Hooves’ first pig resident. Lionel, a potbelly pig, was surrendered to Kane County Animal Control after they picked him up running down a highway.
“Lionel's intelligence and curiosity are stunning, as are his antics for naughtiness and drama,” his biography reads. “Often you will find him asking for belly rubs, or a snuggle in the straw. Lionel is 150 pounds of love. His favorite foods are strawberries, green beans and animal crackers.”
Other ways to help
An Amazon wish list is available on the website and regular monthly donations of as little as $1 can be made through the organization’s Patreon account at https://www.patreon.com/tinyhooves.
The Patreon donors are granted VIP access to photos and video content and behind-the-scenes information.
Thompson said these monthly donations help the organization by providing a regular source of income.
A list of “everyday” items needed is also available on the website. Thompson said they are always in need of blankets and towels, dish soap and anti-bacterial spray. Those types of donations can be dropped off at the gate.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!