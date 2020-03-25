Pandemic's effects on staff, students `heartbreaking', says superintendent

Earlier, Savaglio-Jarvis sent letters to students and their families acknowledging their fears, especially seniors concerned about graduation uncertainties. She said in the letter she is seeking answers from the state on how their grades and credits would be affected.

“I especially understand the fears and trepidation among our high school seniors. They are fearful they may not be able to walk the stage as has been done for hundreds of years in celebration of a monumental achievement. I assure you, our goal is to provide as much support and normalcy for this group, as well as all others, despite the challenges we are facing,” she said in the correspondence.

At the meeting, she said this time of year students would’ve been entering the last quarter of the school year with educators motivating them to “give their all” to celebrate their achievements, she said.

“It has been ripped away from all of us. It’s been ripped away from our students in this community, and it truly, truly is heartbreaking,” she said.

Plans in the works

Despite the uneasiness of the times, the superintendent outlined a number of activities and plans that are still under way or already in the works that have kept the district going, including: